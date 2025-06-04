Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2025 19:50 Uhr
BitNetChain Expands as Global Web3 Infrastructure Provider

SINGAPORE / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / BitNetChain, a pioneer in next-generation digital infrastructure has announced the introduction of two innovative technologies meant to enhance data privacy, cross-platform compatibility, and long-term system security in the digital economy.

The new modules, a quantum-resistant identity layer and an interoperability system based on zero-knowledge, are about to be available for adoption by developers and enterprises. The accomplishment is a reflection of BitNetChain's goal of building bedrock technology that will make the world move towards secure, decentralized, and user-centric digital systems.

BitNetChain's design has been specially crafted to address common bottlenecks common in modern networks, including performance limitations, disjointed data systems, and complexity of onboarding.

BitNetChain Enables Secure Access and Interop for Global Applications

The identity layer offers secure user authentication and programmatic access control throughout platforms, regardless of centralized credentials. It consists of post-quantum encryption, smart validation logic, and sponsorship features that eliminate access friction for end users.

Meanwhile, the interoperability system features private, untraceable communication between networks. With the use of zero-knowledge technology, BitNetChain features cross-platform messaging and value transfer without compromising data observability or exposing participants to watchlisting or leaks.

These modules are designed to integrate into finance systems, enterprise SaaS apps, global payment layers, and knowledge-driven digital products where security and privacy are of utmost importance.

Company Vision and Mission

BitNetChain's long-term goal is to build the underlying infrastructure that supports the next iteration of the internet, an internet that is user-focused, programmable, and future-proof. The business is centered on four pillars:

  • Security: Using quantum-resistant cryptography and zero-knowledge approaches to secure against future attacks

  • Scalability: Offering dynamic applications without compromising speed or performance

  • Interoperability: Offering seamless communication between isolated platforms

  • Accessibility: Lowering barriers to entry through modularity and seamless integration

"BitNetChain is not building applications, we're building what applications will run on," said a company spokesperson.

Outlook and Roadmap

BitNetChain is also expanding its platform with developer toolkits, integration APIs, and interoperability standards proposals to facilitate global interoperability. The firm is also working with industry partners to bring its modules to finance, cloud identity, and consumer digital ecosystems.

Near-future projects include:

  • A plug-in SDK for corporate security systems

  • A self-sovereign identity layer for mobile and desktop applications

  • Open frameworks for privacy-preserving multi-party computation

Their focus on forward-compatible security and real-world application makes it a provider of infrastructure technology for the emerging digital world.

About BitNet

BitNetChain is a modular blockchain platform engineered for scalable real-world adoption across DeFi, AI, and enterprise sectors. By combining Layer 1 efficiency, subnet customization, and multi-chain interoperability, BitNetChain aims to deliver a developer-friendly, high-performance blockchain ecosystem.

  • Website: https://bitnetchain.com

  • Telegram Channel: https://t.me/BitNet_Announcement

  • Telegram Group: https://t.me/BitNetChain_Official

  • X: https://x.com/BitNetChain

  • YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@BitNetChain

  • Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/BitNetAnnouncement

Media Contacts
Company Name: BitNetChain
Contact Person: BitNetChain PR Team
Email: contact@bitnetchain.com

SOURCE: BitNetChain



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/bitnetchain-expands-as-global-web3-infrastructure-provider-1035581

