Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2025 19:50 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New to The Street Resigns Glint and Kicks Off Massive Media Coverage Including TV Networks, Outdoor Billboards, and T.V. Commercials

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / New to The Street, the premier multi-platform financial media brand, is proud to announce the renewal of its strategic partnership with Glint, the gold-based financial technology innovator, and the kickoff of a sweeping media campaign designed to accelerate national awareness and adoption.

The renewed campaign will feature long-form televised interviews with CEO Jason Cozens, airing across Fox Business and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming. It also includes TV commercial flights, Times Square and NYC Financial District billboards, and digital amplification to reinforce Glint's position at the center of the gold-as-currency movement.

"Glint is perfectly positioned for this moment," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "As states like Florida and Arkansas pass legislation recognizing gold as legal tender and gold prices hit new highs, Glint offers a real-world, real-time solution that redefines the role of money for millions of people. We're proud to help tell their story again-bigger and louder than ever."

Campaign Highlights:

  • Monthly televised interviews with CEO Jason Cozens on Bloomberg TV and Fox Business

  • 60+ national TV commercials monthly

  • Iconic outdoor billboards on the Nasdaq Tower, Reuters Building, and Wall Street corridor

  • YouTube broadcast distribution to 2.5M+ engaged subscribers

  • Earned media placements across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates

This new campaign comes at a pivotal time as more consumers seek inflation-resistant alternatives to fiat currency. Glint's mobile platform and debit card allow users to buy, save, spend, and send physical gold instantly, making it a standout fintech solution in today's economic landscape.

About Glint
Glint is a global gold-based payment platform enabling clients to use gold as everyday currency. The Glint app, linked to a Glint Mastercard, lets users conduct real-time gold transactions in over 200 countries and territories. Learn more at www.glintpay.com.

About New to The Street
New to The Street is one of the longest-running financial media brands in the U.S., broadcasting sponsored programming across major networks like Fox Business and Bloomberg TV. With over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers and dominant billboard placements in Times Square, NTTS delivers unparalleled visibility for growth-stage and public companies alike.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
Monica@NewToTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-resigns-glint-and-kicks-off-massive-media-coverage-including-1035589

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.