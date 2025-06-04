New to The Street Resigns Glint and Kicks Off Massive Media Coverage Including TV Networks, Outdoor Billboards, and T.V. Commercials

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / New to The Street, the premier multi-platform financial media brand, is proud to announce the renewal of its strategic partnership with Glint, the gold-based financial technology innovator, and the kickoff of a sweeping media campaign designed to accelerate national awareness and adoption.

The renewed campaign will feature long-form televised interviews with CEO Jason Cozens, airing across Fox Business and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming. It also includes TV commercial flights, Times Square and NYC Financial District billboards, and digital amplification to reinforce Glint's position at the center of the gold-as-currency movement.

"Glint is perfectly positioned for this moment," said Vince Caruso, Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "As states like Florida and Arkansas pass legislation recognizing gold as legal tender and gold prices hit new highs, Glint offers a real-world, real-time solution that redefines the role of money for millions of people. We're proud to help tell their story again-bigger and louder than ever."

Campaign Highlights:

Monthly televised interviews with CEO Jason Cozens on Bloomberg TV and Fox Business

60+ national TV commercials monthly

Iconic outdoor billboards on the Nasdaq Tower, Reuters Building, and Wall Street corridor

YouTube broadcast distribution to 2.5M+ engaged subscribers

Earned media placements across ABC, NBC, and CBS affiliates

This new campaign comes at a pivotal time as more consumers seek inflation-resistant alternatives to fiat currency. Glint's mobile platform and debit card allow users to buy, save, spend, and send physical gold instantly, making it a standout fintech solution in today's economic landscape.

About Glint

Glint is a global gold-based payment platform enabling clients to use gold as everyday currency. The Glint app, linked to a Glint Mastercard, lets users conduct real-time gold transactions in over 200 countries and territories. Learn more at www.glintpay.com.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is one of the longest-running financial media brands in the U.S., broadcasting sponsored programming across major networks like Fox Business and Bloomberg TV. With over 2.5 million YouTube subscribers and dominant billboard placements in Times Square, NTTS delivers unparalleled visibility for growth-stage and public companies alike.

