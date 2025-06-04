Valmet Oyj: Valmet changes its financial reporting structure aligned with new strategy and provides comparative segment information for 2024 and January-March 2025

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on June 4, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. EEST
ESPOO, Finland, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet changes its financial reporting structure to reflect its new strategy, which was published today, and the new operating model announced on March 31, 2025. The new operating model and reporting structure will take effect on July 1, 2025.
In the new financial reporting structure, Valmet consists of two reportable segments: Biomaterial Solutions and Services, and Process Performance Solutions.
Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment provides technology solutions and services throughout the lifecycle for its customers who operate mainly in pulp, paper and energy industries.
Process Performance Solutions segment delivers flow control technologies as well as automation solutions ranging from single measurements to mill- or plant-wide process automation systems, along with the associated services. It has a diversified portfolio of customer industries globally.
The two segments are comprised of business areas as follows:
- Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment consists of three business areas:
- Pulp, Energy and Circularity
- Packaging and Paper
- Tissue
- Process Performance Solutions segment consists of two business areas:
- Flow Control
- Automation Solutions
The business areas Pulp, Energy and Circularity; Packaging and Paper; and Tissue combine Valmet's technology and service businesses for their respective customer industries. Each business area integrates technology deliveries and lifecycle services to strengthen customer proximity, lifecycle focus, and value creation with industry-specific offerings.
The Flow Control business area corresponds to the former Flow Control business line. The Automation Solutions business area was previously called Automation Systems business line.
For both reportable segments, Valmet will report orders received, net sales and profitability (EBITA and comparable EBITA), as well as amortization and items affecting comparability. Valmet will also report services orders received and net sales for the Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment to maintain visibility to this strategically important part of the business.
For each business area, Valmet will report orders received, net sales and personnel.
Valmet will continue to report orders received, net sales and personnel for the five geographical areas: North America, Latin America (previously South America), EMEA, China and Asia-Pacific.
The new reporting structure is aligned with the way Valmet management follows the operational performance of Valmet's businesses.
Valmet will change its financial reporting structure to correspond to the new operating model in its January-September 2025 Interim Review. To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables show financial information with the new reporting structure on an unaudited basis for all four quarters and full year 2024, as well as first quarter of 2025. As additional information Valmet plans to publish the corresponding financial information for the first six months of 2025 and for the second quarter 2025 in its Half Year Financial Review 2025.
Quarterly information
Orders received, EUR million
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Q3/2024
Q4/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
722
930
719
2 020
4 392
926
Pulp, Energy and Circularity
259
367
321
1 336
2 283
465
Packaging and Paper
298
402
317
412
1 428
340
Tissue
166
162
81
272
681
121
Of which service
527
497
412
479
1 915
568
Process Performance Solutions
328
352
322
443
1 446
406
Flow Control
194
195
188
185
763
215
Automation Solutions
134
157
133
258
683
191
Total
1 050
1 283
1 041
2 463
5 837
1 332
Net sales, EUR million
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Q3/2024
Q4/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
903
973
941
1 104
3 922
846
Pulp, Energy and Circularity
367
386
380
442
1 574
339
Packaging and Paper
412
443
417
474
1 746
387
Tissue
124
144
145
189
602
119
Of which service
406
473
453
567
1 900
433
Process Performance Solutions
309
351
354
424
1 437
339
Flow Control
188
201
196
206
791
192
Automation Solutions
121
150
158
217
646
147
Total
1 212
1 324
1 295
1 528
5 359
1 184
Comparable EBITA, EUR million
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Q3/2024
Q4/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
80
95
101
128
403
82
Process Performance Solutions
51
58
65
81
255
55
Other
-11
-12
-10
-17
-49
-16
Total
121
141
156
192
609
121
Comparable EBITA, % of net sales
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Q3/2024
Q4/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
8.9 %
9.8 %
10.7 %
11.6 %
10.3 %
9.7 %
Process Performance Solutions
16.5 %
16.5 %
18.3 %
19.1 %
17.7 %
16.2 %
Total
10.0 %
10.6 %
12.0 %
12.6 %
11.4 %
10.2 %
EBITA, EUR million
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Q3/2024
Q4/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
77
87
84
116
364
80
Process Performance Solutions
50
58
64
76
248
54
Other
-14
-13
-10
-19
-56
-21
Total
114
132
138
173
557
113
EBITA, % of net sales
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Q3/2024
Q4/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
8.6 %
9.0 %
8.9 %
10.5 %
9.3 %
9.5 %
Process Performance Solutions
16.2 %
16.4 %
18.2 %
17.9 %
17.2 %
16.0 %
Total
9.4 %
9.9 %
10.7 %
11.3 %
10.4 %
9.6 %
Items affecting comparability,
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Q3/2024
Q4/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
-3
-8
-17
-12
-39
-2
Process Performance Solutions
-1
0
0
-5
-7
-1
Other
-3
-1
0
-3
-7
-5
Total
-7
-9
-17
-19
-53
-8
Amortization, EUR million
Q1/2024
Q2/2024
Q3/2024
Q4/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
-11
-11
-11
-5
-36
-6
Process Performance Solutions
-12
-14
-14
-14
-54
-14
Other
-4
-4
-4
-5
-18
-5
Total
-27
-29
-29
-23
-108
-24
Year-to-date information
Orders received, EUR million
Q1/2024
Q1-Q2/2024
Q1-Q3/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
722
1 653
2 372
4 392
926
Pulp, Energy and Circularity
259
625
946
2 283
465
Packaging and Paper
298
700
1 016
1 428
340
Tissue
166
328
409
681
121
Of which service
527
1 024
1 436
1 915
568
Process Performance Solutions
328
681
1 002
1 446
406
Flow Control
194
389
578
763
215
Automation Solutions
134
291
425
683
191
Total
1 050
2 333
3 374
5 837
1 332
Net sales, EUR million
Q1/2024
Q1-Q2/2024
Q1-Q3/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
903
1 877
2 818
3 922
846
Pulp, Energy and Circularity
367
753
1 132
1 574
339
Packaging and Paper
412
856
1 272
1 746
387
Tissue
124
269
413
602
119
Of which service
406
880
1 333
1 900
433
Process Performance Solutions
309
659
1 013
1 437
339
Flow Control
188
389
585
791
192
Automation Solutions
121
271
429
646
147
Total
1 212
2 536
3 831
5 359
1 184
Comparable EBITA, EUR million
Q1/2024
Q1-Q2/2024
Q1-Q3/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
80
175
276
403
82
Process Performance Solutions
51
109
174
255
55
Other
-11
-23
-32
-49
-16
Total
121
262
417
609
121
Comparable EBITA, % of net sales
Q1/2024
Q1-Q2/2024
Q1-Q3/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
8.9 %
9.3 %
9.8 %
10.3 %
9.7 %
Process Performance Solutions
16.5 %
16.5 %
17.1 %
17.7 %
16.2 %
Total
10.0 %
10.3 %
10.9 %
11.4 %
10.2 %
EBITA, EUR million
Q1/2024
Q1-Q2/2024
Q1-Q3/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
77
165
248
364
80
Process Performance Solutions
50
107
172
248
54
Other
-14
-27
-36
-56
-21
Total
114
245
384
557
113
EBITA, % of net sales
Q1/2024
Q1-Q2/2024
Q1-Q3/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
8.6 %
8.8 %
8.8 %
9.3 %
9.5 %
Process Performance Solutions
16.2 %
16.3 %
17.0 %
17.2 %
16.0 %
Total
9.4 %
9.7 %
10.0 %
10.4 %
9.6 %
Items affecting comparability,
Q1/2024
Q1-Q2/2024
Q1-Q3/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
-3
-11
-28
-39
-2
Process Performance Solutions
-1
-1
-2
-7
-1
Other
-3
-4
-4
-7
-5
Total
-7
-16
-33
-53
-8
Amortization, EUR million
Q1/2024
Q1-Q2/2024
Q1-Q3/2024
2024
Q1/2025
Biomaterial Solutions and Services
-11
-21
-32
-36
-6
Process Performance Solutions
-12
-26
-40
-54
-14
Other
-4
-9
-13
-18
-5
Total
-27
-56
-85
-108
-24
