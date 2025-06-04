Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA9J | ISIN: FI4000074984 | Ticker-Symbol: 2VO
Tradegate
04.06.25 | 15:49
28,880 Euro
+0,52 % +0,150
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VALMET OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALMET OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,70029,30020:26
28,70029,30019:32
PR Newswire
04.06.2025 20:06 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Valmet Oyj: Valmet changes its financial reporting structure aligned with new strategy and provides comparative segment information for 2024 and January-March 2025

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on June 4, 2025 at 8:30 p.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet changes its financial reporting structure to reflect its new strategy, which was published today, and the new operating model announced on March 31, 2025. The new operating model and reporting structure will take effect on July 1, 2025.

In the new financial reporting structure, Valmet consists of two reportable segments: Biomaterial Solutions and Services, and Process Performance Solutions.

Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment provides technology solutions and services throughout the lifecycle for its customers who operate mainly in pulp, paper and energy industries.

Process Performance Solutions segment delivers flow control technologies as well as automation solutions ranging from single measurements to mill- or plant-wide process automation systems, along with the associated services. It has a diversified portfolio of customer industries globally.

The two segments are comprised of business areas as follows:

  • Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment consists of three business areas:
    - Pulp, Energy and Circularity
    - Packaging and Paper
    - Tissue

  • Process Performance Solutions segment consists of two business areas:
    - Flow Control
    - Automation Solutions

The business areas Pulp, Energy and Circularity; Packaging and Paper; and Tissue combine Valmet's technology and service businesses for their respective customer industries. Each business area integrates technology deliveries and lifecycle services to strengthen customer proximity, lifecycle focus, and value creation with industry-specific offerings.

The Flow Control business area corresponds to the former Flow Control business line. The Automation Solutions business area was previously called Automation Systems business line.

For both reportable segments, Valmet will report orders received, net sales and profitability (EBITA and comparable EBITA), as well as amortization and items affecting comparability. Valmet will also report services orders received and net sales for the Biomaterial Solutions and Services segment to maintain visibility to this strategically important part of the business.

For each business area, Valmet will report orders received, net sales and personnel.

Valmet will continue to report orders received, net sales and personnel for the five geographical areas: North America, Latin America (previously South America), EMEA, China and Asia-Pacific.

The new reporting structure is aligned with the way Valmet management follows the operational performance of Valmet's businesses.

Valmet will change its financial reporting structure to correspond to the new operating model in its January-September 2025 Interim Review. To provide a basis for comparison, the following tables show financial information with the new reporting structure on an unaudited basis for all four quarters and full year 2024, as well as first quarter of 2025. As additional information Valmet plans to publish the corresponding financial information for the first six months of 2025 and for the second quarter 2025 in its Half Year Financial Review 2025.

Quarterly information

Orders received, EUR million

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Q3/2024

Q4/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

722

930

719

2 020

4 392

926

Pulp, Energy and Circularity

259

367

321

1 336

2 283

465

Packaging and Paper

298

402

317

412

1 428

340

Tissue

166

162

81

272

681

121

Of which service

527

497

412

479

1 915

568

Process Performance Solutions

328

352

322

443

1 446

406

Flow Control

194

195

188

185

763

215

Automation Solutions

134

157

133

258

683

191

Total

1 050

1 283

1 041

2 463

5 837

1 332

Net sales, EUR million

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Q3/2024

Q4/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

903

973

941

1 104

3 922

846

Pulp, Energy and Circularity

367

386

380

442

1 574

339

Packaging and Paper

412

443

417

474

1 746

387

Tissue

124

144

145

189

602

119

Of which service

406

473

453

567

1 900

433

Process Performance Solutions

309

351

354

424

1 437

339

Flow Control

188

201

196

206

791

192

Automation Solutions

121

150

158

217

646

147

Total

1 212

1 324

1 295

1 528

5 359

1 184

Comparable EBITA, EUR million

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Q3/2024

Q4/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

80

95

101

128

403

82

Process Performance Solutions

51

58

65

81

255

55

Other

-11

-12

-10

-17

-49

-16

Total

121

141

156

192

609

121

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Q3/2024

Q4/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

8.9 %

9.8 %

10.7 %

11.6 %

10.3 %

9.7 %

Process Performance Solutions

16.5 %

16.5 %

18.3 %

19.1 %

17.7 %

16.2 %

Total

10.0 %

10.6 %

12.0 %

12.6 %

11.4 %

10.2 %

EBITA, EUR million

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Q3/2024

Q4/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

77

87

84

116

364

80

Process Performance Solutions

50

58

64

76

248

54

Other

-14

-13

-10

-19

-56

-21

Total

114

132

138

173

557

113

EBITA, % of net sales

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Q3/2024

Q4/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

8.6 %

9.0 %

8.9 %

10.5 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

Process Performance Solutions

16.2 %

16.4 %

18.2 %

17.9 %

17.2 %

16.0 %

Total

9.4 %

9.9 %

10.7 %

11.3 %

10.4 %

9.6 %

Items affecting comparability,
EUR million

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Q3/2024

Q4/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

-3

-8

-17

-12

-39

-2

Process Performance Solutions

-1

0

0

-5

-7

-1

Other

-3

-1

0

-3

-7

-5

Total

-7

-9

-17

-19

-53

-8

Amortization, EUR million

Q1/2024

Q2/2024

Q3/2024

Q4/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

-11

-11

-11

-5

-36

-6

Process Performance Solutions

-12

-14

-14

-14

-54

-14

Other

-4

-4

-4

-5

-18

-5

Total

-27

-29

-29

-23

-108

-24

Year-to-date information

Orders received, EUR million

Q1/2024

Q1-Q2/2024

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

722

1 653

2 372

4 392

926

Pulp, Energy and Circularity

259

625

946

2 283

465

Packaging and Paper

298

700

1 016

1 428

340

Tissue

166

328

409

681

121

Of which service

527

1 024

1 436

1 915

568

Process Performance Solutions

328

681

1 002

1 446

406

Flow Control

194

389

578

763

215

Automation Solutions

134

291

425

683

191

Total

1 050

2 333

3 374

5 837

1 332

Net sales, EUR million

Q1/2024

Q1-Q2/2024

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

903

1 877

2 818

3 922

846

Pulp, Energy and Circularity

367

753

1 132

1 574

339

Packaging and Paper

412

856

1 272

1 746

387

Tissue

124

269

413

602

119

Of which service

406

880

1 333

1 900

433

Process Performance Solutions

309

659

1 013

1 437

339

Flow Control

188

389

585

791

192

Automation Solutions

121

271

429

646

147

Total

1 212

2 536

3 831

5 359

1 184

Comparable EBITA, EUR million

Q1/2024

Q1-Q2/2024

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

80

175

276

403

82

Process Performance Solutions

51

109

174

255

55

Other

-11

-23

-32

-49

-16

Total

121

262

417

609

121

Comparable EBITA, % of net sales

Q1/2024

Q1-Q2/2024

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

8.9 %

9.3 %

9.8 %

10.3 %

9.7 %

Process Performance Solutions

16.5 %

16.5 %

17.1 %

17.7 %

16.2 %

Total

10.0 %

10.3 %

10.9 %

11.4 %

10.2 %

EBITA, EUR million

Q1/2024

Q1-Q2/2024

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

77

165

248

364

80

Process Performance Solutions

50

107

172

248

54

Other

-14

-27

-36

-56

-21

Total

114

245

384

557

113

EBITA, % of net sales

Q1/2024

Q1-Q2/2024

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

8.6 %

8.8 %

8.8 %

9.3 %

9.5 %

Process Performance Solutions

16.2 %

16.3 %

17.0 %

17.2 %

16.0 %

Total

9.4 %

9.7 %

10.0 %

10.4 %

9.6 %

Items affecting comparability,
EUR million

Q1/2024

Q1-Q2/2024

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

-3

-11

-28

-39

-2

Process Performance Solutions

-1

-1

-2

-7

-1

Other

-3

-4

-4

-7

-5

Total

-7

-16

-33

-53

-8

Amortization, EUR million

Q1/2024

Q1-Q2/2024

Q1-Q3/2024

2024

Q1/2025

Biomaterial Solutions and Services

-11

-21

-32

-36

-6

Process Performance Solutions

-12

-26

-40

-54

-14

Other

-4

-9

-13

-18

-5

Total

-27

-56

-85

-108

-24

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, VP, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET
Katri Hokkanen
CFO
Pekka Rouhiainen
VP, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.valmet.com

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. With our automation and flow control solutions, we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has more than 225 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement, sustainability, and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2024 were approximately EUR 5.4 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki, and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/valmet-changes-its-financial-reporting-structure-aligned-with-new-strategy-and-provides-comparative-,c4159397

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/valmet-changes-its-financial-reporting-structure-aligned-with-new-strategy-and-provides-comparative-segment-information-for-2024-and-januarymarch-2025-302473572.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.