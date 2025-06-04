Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
Diné Development Corporation: DDC Leaders Recognized as WashingtonExec Chief Officer Awards Finalists

WASHINGTON, D.C., 3683 / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Diné Development Corporation (DDC) is proud to announce that three of its leaders were named finalists for the WashingtonExec 2025 Chief Officer Awards. Dan Riggs was recognized as a finalist for Chief Growth/Business Development Executive of the Year, Zach Sampson for Chief Financial Officer of the Year, and Jenae Shank as Executive Assistant of the Year. These annual awards celebrate outstanding executives across government and industry who demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and impact.

As Chief Growth and Strategy Officer, Dan Riggs has been instrumental in shaping and executing DDC's strategic growth initiatives. He led the organization to double-digit organic growth in the DOD market and secured DDC's entry into the federal civilian sector. Dan also spearheaded the largest M&A transaction in company history, expanding DDC's capabilities in AI, data, and cloud services.

As Chief Financial Officer, Zach Sampson has provided financial leadership and operational discipline that has enabled DDC's significant year-over-year growth. Under his leadership, DDC achieved a record-breaking revenue increase of more than $54M from FY23 to FY24, while maintaining compliance and building scalable financial systems.

As Executive Assistant, Jenae Shank has played a critical role in supporting DDC's executive leadership, including the CGSO and Executive Vice Presidents. Her expertise in managing priorities, streamlining operations, and ensuring seamless coordination has enhanced the effectiveness of not only DDC leadership, but organizational business development and operations.

"We're incredibly proud to have outstanding talent driving DDC's success," said Austin Tsosie, CEO of Diné Development Corporation. "Dan and Zach bring strategic vision and operational excellence to our leadership team, while Jenae's dedication and behind-the-scenes support are essential to our daily performance. Each of them exemplifies the values that define DDC, and their recognition as finalists is a well-deserved testament to their impact."

The finalists were honored at an awards ceremony on June 4 in Tysons Corner, VA, where peers, colleagues, and industry leaders gathered to recognize and celebrate exceptional executive leadership and achievement across the public and private sectors.

Contact Information

Katie von Allmen
Senior Marketing Manager
katie.vonallmen@ddc-dine.com

.

SOURCE: Diné Development Corporation (DDC)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ddc-leaders-recognized-as-washingtonexec-chief-officer-awards-fin-1035596

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
