Mittwoch, 04.06.2025
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
WKN: 851297 | ISIN: US4278661081 | Ticker-Symbol: HSY
Tradegate
04.06.25 | 18:42
141,42 Euro
-1,42 % -2,04
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESS Newswire
04.06.2025 20:14 Uhr
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Hershey Company: Celebrating 100,000+ Hours of Service: Hershey Honors Employee Volunteers During National Volunteer Week

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Hershey

It's National Volunteer Week. At Hershey, we recognize the contributions of our team members and celebrate our dedication to the communities where we work and live. Hershey's commitment to making a difference in communities has been central to our identity for over 130 years. We are incredibly proud of our workforce, who collectively volunteered more than 100,000 hours in 2024.

Through our "Good to Give Back" program, 1,500 employees participated in 35 events during our global month of service.

Additionally, we awarded $33,500 in volunteer service grants to nonprofit organizations through our Dollars 4 Doers program.

Thank you to all our dedicated volunteers for making a difference and bringing goodness to the world!


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Hershey Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Hershey Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/hershey-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Hershey Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/celebrating-100-000-hours-of-service-hershey-honors-employee-volunteer-1035602

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
