CZUR Unveils the ET MAX: A Game-Changing Book Scanner with 38MP Resolution and Lightning-Fast Scanning

SHENZHEN, CHINA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / After launching more than ten successful scanning solutions, CZUR returns with its most advanced and powerful device to date - the CZUR ET MAX. Engineered for professionals and institutions handling high-volume digitization, the ET MAX is a next-generation book scanner that sets new standards in precision, speed, and functionality.

Featuring an ultra-high 38 megapixel resolution and 410 DPI scanning capability, the CZUR ET MAX captures documents and images with unmatched clarity. From fine print to detailed illustrations, users can expect true-to-life digital reproductions with every scan.

"Our goal with the ET MAX was to redefine what's possible in professional document digitization," said a spokesperson from CZUR. "With cutting-edge features like Laser Curve-Flatten Technology, instant 1-second scanning, and built-in OCR, this device streamlines every step of the scanning workflow - from capture to conversion."

Key Features of the CZUR ET MAX:

Laser Curve-Flatten Technology : Automatically flattens curved pages for distortion-free scanning - no manual adjustments required.

38MP CMOS Sensor with 410 DPI : Produces high-fidelity scans ideal for books, legal documents, blueprints, and archival material.

OCR Functionality : Converts scanned pages into editable and searchable text, enhancing document management and productivity.

1.5-Second Per Page Scan Speed : With a dual control system (hand button + foot pedal), users can scan entire books in minutes.

Advanced Lighting System : Built-in sidelights reduce glare on glossy pages, delivering crisp, reflection-free scans.

Cross-Platform Compatibility : Works seamlessly with Windows , macOS , and Linux systems.

HDMI Output : Supports high frame rates for live presentations, online classes, and real-time document sharing.

Multi-Purpose Design : In addition to books, the scanner handles IDs, passports, receipts, stamps, and even small objects.

Dual Lighting Mode Desk Lamp: Functions as a workspace lamp, offering both scanning and ambient lighting flexibility.

In addition to these features, the CZUR ET MAX includes intelligent auto-alignment, smart paging, multi-target scanning, and adjustable scan direction - all contributing to an efficient and user-friendly scanning experience.

What's in the Box:

• CZUR ET MAX Scanner

• USB Cable & Adapter

• Black Work Mat

• Hand Button & Foot Pedal

• Sidelights

• Finger Cots & Convertors

• Quick Start Guide & Instruction Manual

Industry Reception

Early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive. Tech media outlets including Forbes, The Gadgeteer, and popular reviewers such as CuriousMarc, Seen Through a Lens, 911Studios, and LJP Tech have praised the CZUR ET MAX for its intuitive design, scanning accuracy, and versatility. A French-language review by amazingMacTV has also highlighted its broad international appeal.

See It in Action

The CZUR ET MAX is now available globally through authorized retailers and CZUR's official website.

For press inquiries, review units, or partnerships, please contact:

About CZUR:

CZUR is a leading innovator in smart office technology, specializing in high-performance scanning solutions that blend cutting-edge hardware with intelligent software. Trusted by libraries, universities, law firms, and businesses worldwide, CZUR is committed to making information more accessible through digital transformation.

