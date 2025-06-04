Match Awards: MatchAwards Unleashes MAPU Tokenomics: Real Utility Backed by 70,000 Active Users

50% Presale Discount Ends June 15 - Platform's Rapid Growth Validates Productivity Token Model

FAYETTEVILLE, NC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / MatchAwards today revealed the comprehensive tokenomics of its MAPU token, showcasing a productivity-based model backed by real economic activity from nearly 70,000 active & growing platform users. With an un-heard-of presale offering of a 50% discount until June 15, crypto enthusiasts have a limited window to access MAPU tokens before it transitions to a standard discount of (25%) then full price and exchange listing.

MAPU Tokenomics: Built on Real User Utility & Productivity

The MAPU token model leverages genuine platform metrics from MatchAwards' rapidly growing user base:

Token Distribution:

Total Supply: 1 billion MAPU tokens

ITO Allocation: 10 million tokens

Initial allocation & management of MAPU tokens:

Original Owner - 5% - 30 day cliff, 4 years vesting linear monthly interval.

Founding Team- 15% - 30 day cliff, 4 years vesting linear monthly interval.

Community / Users- 15% - 30 day cliff, 2 years vesting linear monthly interval.

AdVar or Crypto EDO Partner - 5% - 30 day cliff, 0 years vesting.

Strategic Partners- 30% - 30 day cliff - 2 years vesting linear monthly interval.

ITO Exchange MAPU Token Buyers - 30% - 30 day cliff, 0 year vesting subject to Exchange rules.

Pricing Timeline:

Through June 15: 50% presale discount for early adopters, 1 st come 1 st served based Initial Allocation amounts available.

June 16-29: Standard sale at 25% discount

June 30: Full exchange launch at market price

70,000 Users Validate Token Utility

Unlike speculative cryptocurrencies, the MAPU token's value proposition is supported by measurable platform activity. MatchAwards' user base has grown to nearly 70,000 active participants, creating authentic demand for token utility features.

"We're not building tokenomics in a vacuum," said Clarence E. Briggs III, CEO of MatchAwards. "MAPU is backed by 70,000 real users conducting real business on our platform. This isn't speculation-it's productivity-driven value creation."

Productivity Token Mechanics

MAPU functions as a productivity token through direct correlation with platform metrics:

User Growth: Token utility increases with platform adoption

Opportunity Matches: Tokens tied to relevant matches between users & opportunities

Economic Activity: Token value correlates with procurement volume

Governance Rights: Token holders influence platform development

"Traditional tokens promise future utility," said Mike Noble, COO. "MAPU tokens reflect real utility right now to 70,000 users who are already creating economic value on our platform."

Veteran Business & Set-Aside Advantage

The platform's significant veteran user base creates additional token utility through set-aside contract, grant, loan and other opportunities through specialized matching algorithms.

"Veterans, small businesses and other set-aside categories like HUB & Opportunity Zones represent a substantial portion of our 70,000 users," said Laci O'Reilly, Communications Specialist. "The MAPU token gives them both utility access and governance participation in a platform they're already using successfully."

Time-Sensitive Opportunity

The 50% presale discount represents the deepest available pricing before the MAPU token transitions to exchange trading. After June 15, the discount drops to 25%, and exchange listing at month-end will establish market-driven pricing.

"Crypto token enthusiasts have ten days to access the 50% presale pricing," emphasized Kenny Rogers, Economic Development Specialist. "Once we hit exchange listing with 70,000 to 80,000 active, registered users, that opportunity disappears."

Real Economics Drive Token Value

MAPU's tokenomics benefit from genuine economic activity rather than speculative trading. Platform metrics including user engagement, successful contract matches, and procurement volume create measurable token utility.

"Every business match, every successful contract, every new user adds real value to the MAPU ecosystem," said Briggs. "That's the foundation of sustainable tokenomics."

Exchange Launch Preparation

The end-of-June exchange listing will transition MAPU from presale distribution to open market trading, supported by the platform's established user base and proven economic activity.

Key Dates:

June 15: 50% presale discount ends

June 16-29: 25% standard sale period

June 30: Exchange listing and public trading begins

Registration: MatchAwards.com/MAPU

About MatchAwards

MatchAwards operates an AI-powered platform connecting businesses with government contracts, grants, and funding opportunities. With nearly 70,000 active users, the platform has established itself as a leading procurement matching service. MAPU represents the first productivity token directly tied to government spending activity and small business success.

Visit: MatchAwards.com/MAPU

