INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP: Global Licensing Group Launches Creative Campaign to Illustrate the $369.6 Billion Licensing Industry

Marketing aims to extend understanding of the applications and emotional connection of brand licensing as a business strategy by encouraging businesses to think creatively, beyond traditional means challenging viewers to think "water is just a water until it is not".

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / The Global Licensing Group (GLG) at Informa Markets , the leading platform advancing the business of brand licensing and IP extension worldwide, shares the launch of its latest marketing campaign emphasizing how brand licensing helps companies boost consumer engagement, reach wider audiences and create new revenue streams through strategic partnerships. Licensing remains a key competitive strategy for brands and retailers to tap into opportunities for deep consumer connection with emotional impact. The message is designed to answer the fundamental question: "What exactly is brand licensing?"

"Brand licensing is a powerhouse business strategy that operates behind the scenes while producing the market's most beloved products. Though often invisible to consumers, it is the creative force connecting the brands they love with new experiences and products they did not know they needed. Consumers interact with licensed products daily, often unaware of the collaborative partnerships that created them. As the industry continues its remarkable growth trajectory, we are pulling back the curtain on how the world's most iconic products come to be, revealing the journey from concept to consumer through strategic licensing partnerships. One of our goals is to break down the barriers between brands and audiences, telling the story of how licensing breathes new life into beloved properties." Anna Clarke, Senior Vice President of the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets.

The multi-platform initiative launches a conversation on the benefits of brand licensing that will continue throughout the year, with new educational on-demand training powered by Licensing Unlocked, the first-ever platform to offer online sessions to bridge the knowledge gap and provide ongoing education into brand licensing, partnerships and IP extension. The campaign aims to demystify the world of brand licensing through engaging content, informative resources and interactive experiences and provide tangible examples of how beloved characters and properties end up on everything from t-shirts and books to toasters and cereal boxes. The promotion launched at the close of the biggest and most impactful Licensing Expo to date in the event's 40+ years, marking the milestone of the industry's evolution. The video highlights the three key players in the licensing ecosystem, licensors, brand owners that hold the intellectual property; licensees, manufacturers or service providers who license the brand; and sellers, retailers and distributors who bring licensed products to consumers.

"What inspired this campaign was a desire to push beyond conventional boundaries of event presentation. Brand Licensing is fascinating, an industry where creativity transforms beloved brands into tangible experiences. Yet on paper, it is 'back-to-back meetings about brand licensing'. The disconnect between this description and the vibrant reality needed addressing. The industry thrives on imagination and possibility, qualities that should shine through in how we present our events. We have moved away from the tired 'must-attend event' and 'everyone under one roof' messaging that dominates B2B promotion. Instead, we are telling the real story of why these meetings matter. What possibilities they create. The magic that happens when brands extend beyond their original medium. While our event maintains the necessary business function, we approach it with creativity rather than corporate rigidity. These are the spaces where deals take shape and creative concepts spring to life. At its heart, brand licensing is about inspiration, vision and bringing beloved properties to life in new ways. Our mission is to reveal a glimpse of the magic and our event's role in it." Joseph Rose, Senior Creative Digital Design Manager at the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets.

Brand licensing has rapidly evolved into an essential business strategy for companies seeking resilient growth in competitive markets. This strategic approach is driving increased investments across consumer categories including apparel, food and beverage, toys and games, footwear and health and beauty products , amounting to a record $369.6 billion . The campaign aims to capture the transformative journey of licensing, from concept to creation, showcasing the meaningful outcomes it produces.

To continue to learn more about the world of brand licensing visit www.theGlobalLicensingGroup.com as well as License Global, the leading authority on news, trends and updates to the industry.

Attend Brand Licensing Europe (October 7-9, 2025, Excel, London) and the next edition of Licensing Expo (May 19-21, 2026, Las Vegas) to take part in the biggest platforms where the biggest brand deals are made in real time, all in one place.

About Global Licensing Group

The Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets , a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), is the licensing industry's leading tradeshow organizer and media partner. Its mission is to provide licensing opportunities around the world by bringing brands and products together. The following events and information products are produced for the licensing industry by the Global Licensing Group at Informa Markets: Licensing Expo , Brand Licensing Europe , Licensing Expo Shanghai and License Global . Global Licensing Group events are sponsored by Licensing International.????

Media Contact

Global Licensing Group PR

LicensingPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - GLOBAL LICENSING GROUP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/global-licensing-group-launches-creative-campaign-to-illustrate-the-369.6-bill-1035268