04.06.2025 21:14 Uhr
JRM Construction Management Successfully Completes Biochemistry Laboratory Renovation at New York Tech

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / JRM Construction Management is excited to announce the successful completion of a comprehensive renovation project of the ninth-floor biochemistry laboratories on the New York City campus of New York Institute of Technology. In partnership with FCA Architects, Meyers+ Engineers, and Nycom Laboratory + Interior Construction, JRM delivered a state-of-the-art facility built to advance New York Tech's scientific research and educational objectives.

This renovation focused on upgrading doors, ceilings, flooring, and lab casework, providing a refreshed and functional workspace for both faculty and students. Critical improvements to the MEP infrastructure included the installation of new sprinkler and air conditioning systems, modernized plumbing fixtures, emergency response equipment such as showers and eye wash stations, a new compressed air system, a vacuum pump system, and advanced fume hoods. Together, these enhancements ensure the laboratories adhere to modern scientific standards, promoting safety and efficiency across the facility.

"We're proud to help New York Tech create an environment that supports cutting-edge research and learning," said Joseph P. Romano, CEO of JRM Construction Management. "By integrating strategic construction solutions and high-quality craftsmanship, this project will have a lasting impact on the institution's commitment to excellence in science and technology."

The completion of these upgraded labs underscores JRM's dedication to supporting educational institutions by delivering projects that combine innovation, quality, and functionality.

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director
sukhan@jrmcm.com

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



