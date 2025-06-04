BioStar Renewables: BioStar Welcomes Avi Frohlichman As Their New Director of Business Development

Meet the People Powering BioStar

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / At BioStar Renewables, we believe that accelerating the energy transition requires more than cutting-edge technology-it takes people with purpose, vision, and proven expertise. That's why we're proud to welcome Avi Frohlichman as our new Director of Business Development.

Avi joined BioStar in May 2025, bringing with him more than two decades of experience in commercial solar development, clean energy investment, and strategic M&A. His career spans national and global markets, with a deep focus on scaling renewable energy solutions that are both economically viable and environmentally sound.

"The transition to clean energy is happening now-and it's happening fast," Avi shared. "What excites me about BioStar is the company's entrepreneurial spirit and ability to turn bold ideas into real, scalable impact. I'm thrilled to be part of a team that's helping define the future of distributed energy."

Driving Clean Energy Forward

As Director of Business Development, Avi leads BioStar's efforts to expand strategic partnerships and project growth across the Commercial & Industrial (C&I), community solar, and Distributed Generation (DG) sectors. He brings a rare combination of technical insight and financial acumen that's essential for navigating today's rapidly evolving energy landscape.

His previous roles include spearheading national business development for Sunlight Energy Investments, where he secured over 41 MW of operating assets and built a pipeline exceeding 2 GW. He's also served as a clean energy advisor at Pacifica Advisors and co-founded Endeavor Bank, where he supported sustainability-driven businesses with tailored financial solutions.

Who We Are: BioStar Renewables

At BioStar, we design, finance, and deploy renewable energy and efficiency solutions that help businesses reduce emissions, stabilize energy costs, and achieve long-term sustainability goals. Our team works across multiple industries-from logistics and manufacturing to education and healthcare-delivering turnkey solar, energy storage, and energy-as-a-service solutions that are as flexible as they are future-proof.

With a mission rooted in innovation, impact, and integrity, we see the energy transition not as a challenge, but as one of the greatest opportunities of our time. Avi's arrival strengthens our ability to meet this moment with the experience and enthusiasm it demands.

Looking Ahead

As BioStar continues to grow its national footprint, Avi will play a key role in building the relationships and projects that shape a more resilient, decarbonized energy future. His leadership underscores our commitment to delivering meaningful value to our partners-and to the planet.

Please join us in welcoming Avi to the BioStar Renewables team!

To learn more about our leadership and our work, visit: https://biostarrenewables.com/about-long-scroll/

