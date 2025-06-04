Nepra Foods Inc. Issues Clarification on Revenue Disclosure

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Nepra Foods Inc. (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTCQB:NPRFF) ("Nepra" or the "Company") issues the following clarification at the request of Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO), regarding its press release dated June 2, 2025.

Correction of Financial Information

In the previous release, certain statements were made that require correction and clarification to ensure compliance with CSE Policy 5.8 and to provide investors with accurate and complete information.

Revenue Growth for Major Customer:

The previous release incorrectly stated that there was a 56% revenue increase for a major customer in Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024. The 56% increase refers to the total revenue from that customer for the full fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024. The Q4 revenue increase is actually 158% for Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024. The revenue comparison is:

• Q4 2024 revenue: $213,639,

• Q4 2025 revenue: $550,763

• Total customer revenue for 2024: $1,230,604

• Total customer revenue for 2025: $1,923,577

Gross profit for the customer held steady for the above periods, 33 and 34% for the two years.

Company-Wide Revenue Growth:

The previous release stated that the Company achieved a 211% revenue growth in fiscal Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024. The revenue figures for the company are:

• Q4 2024 revenue: $533,559

• Q4 2025 revenue: $1,661,224

• Total company revenue for fiscal year 2024: $3,306,649

• Total company revenue for fiscal year 2025: $4,758,918

This confirms a 211% increase in Q4 2025 revenue compared to Q4 2024. The full year revenue reflects a 44% increase for fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024. Gross profit margins for the company held steady in the range of 20-25% for the periods.

All provided figures above are stated in USD. Gross profit margins are calculated based on cost of goods sold, excluding equipment and leased asset amortizations, to ensure comparability between 2024 audited figures and 2025 unaudited figures.

The Company regrets any confusion caused by the inaccuracies in the previous release and is committed to providing accurate, timely, and balanced disclosure to its investors. Nepra Foods Inc. takes its disclosure obligations seriously and will ensure that all future communications meet the highest standards of transparency and compliance.

About Nepra Foods Inc.

Nepra Foods Inc. is a vertically integrated plant-based food and specialty ingredient company headquartered in Centennial, Colorado. The Company develops proprietary ingredients for commercial food manufacturers. Nepra is committed to producing nutritious, allergen-free, and gluten-free foods that are accessible to a broad audience. For more information, visit www.neprafoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements regarding expected revenue growth and the impact of ongoing projects. Forward-looking information is based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, and opinions, but is subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market demand, supply chain disruptions, and regulatory changes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law. For further details, refer to Nepra's filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

