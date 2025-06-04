New strategic alliances bring capital, leadership, and alignment as Parvis

scales a modern marketplace for real estate and alternative investing

Highlights

Bluestar Equity, the investment office of the Murad Family, via its Bluestar Flagship Fund LP, and Lankin Investments Inc., make a strategic investment in Parvis providing significant growth capital as part of a long-term and comprehensive strategic alliance.

Roy Murad, Chairman of Bluestar and Kyle Pulis, Founder and CEO of Lankin will join Parvis' Board of Directors.

With Bluestar and Lankin's support, Parvis plans to accelerate its expansion of innovative financial services products and accelerate its growth through acquisitions.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Parvis Invest Inc. (TSXV: PVIS) ("Parvis" or the "Company"), a technology-enabled platform redefining access to real estate and alternative private market investments, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnerships (the "Strategic Alliances") through equity investments by the Bluestar Flagship Fund ("Bluestar"), the investment office of the Murad Family, and Lankin Investments Inc. ("Lankin"), a leading Ontario-based real estate investment firm.

Together these strategic investments, and corresponding alliance agreements, represent a pivotal step in advancing Parvis's mission to build a modern, scaled marketplace for private investing.

As part of the alliances:

Bluestar has made a strategic equity investment via its Bluestar Flagship Fund LP and will collaborate with Parvis across capital markets, M&A advisory, and legal and wealth services. Roy Murad, Chairman of Bluestar, will be appointed to Parvis' Board of Directors.

Lankin has entered into an exclusive engagement to use Parvis as its exempt market dealer (EMD) and technology and compliance platform of record for capital raising across Canada and abroad. The partnership includes access to Parvis' distribution network and global and domestic fund architecture. Kyle Pulis, Founder and CEO of Lankin, will also join the Parvis Board.

"These partnerships represent a powerful vote of confidence in our long-term strategy," said David Michaud, Founder & CEO of Parvis. "Bluestar brings institutional strength in capital markets and advisory. Lankin brings extensive expertise in real estate management. Together, we're building the infrastructure for a more connected and transparent private market."

A Coordinated Investment Ecosystem

The alliances reflect a shared vision for creating a more efficient and scalable capital flow between issuers and investors. Both Bluestar and Lankin will leverage Parvis's compliance infrastructure, KYC/AML systems, and fund technology to support their respective offerings.

Bluestar will continue to provide M&A advisory and client referral services through its regulated entities, while Parvis will promote Bluestar's flagship funds and refer private wealth clients across its platform. Lankin, which has over $2B in assets under management in private real estate, will collaborate with Parvis to support joint lead generation, investor education, marketing, and operational services aimed at maximizing capital raise effectiveness and investor onboarding.

"Parvis is executing at a high level," said Noah Murad, CEO and Managing Partner of Bluestar Equity. "We've seen firsthand the Company's ability to drive innovation and operational discipline in a traditionally fragmented market. This partnership allows us to support their continued scale, while aligning with a platform built for long-term success."

"For us, this isn't just an investment, it's a strategic alignment," added Kyle Pulis, CEO of Lankin. "We're building something enduring, and we're excited to partner with Parvis to help shape the future of private market access in Canada and beyond."

These dual investments accelerate Parvis's evolution into a central hub in Canada's private investment landscape - driven by alignment, not just capital. With Bluestar and Lankin as strategic partners, Parvis is solidifying its leadership in Canada's evolving private investment landscape.

"At Parvis, we've always believed that the future of private markets will be shaped by collaboration," added Drew Green, Chairman of Parvis. "With Bluestar and Lankin aligned with our mission, we're accelerating that future - building a trusted ecosystem that connects capital with opportunity through innovation, access, and scale."

Convertible Debenture Private Placement

In connection with the Strategic Alliances, Parvis is pleased to announce its intention to complete a proposed non-brokered private placement of unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures") to Bluestar and Lankin, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$800,000, to be completed in three tranches, consisting of C$300,000 in each of the first two tranches and C$200,000 in the final tranche (the "Offering"). The Company intends to proceed with the closing of the first tranche of C$300,000 in principal amount in the near term. The Company's entry into the Strategic Alliances, including the appointments to the Board of Directors and execution of related agreements, is expected to occur following the closing of the Offering.

The Debentures will be issued pursuant to separate subscription agreements and will bear interest at 10% per annum, maturing 24 months from the date of issuance, unless earlier converted in accordance with their terms. Each tranche of Debentures will be convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the holder at a fixed conversion price of C$0.06 per share during the first 12 months following issuance of the first tranche, and C$0.10 per share thereafter. The second and third tranches will have fixed conversion prices of C$0.20 and C$0.35 per share, respectively. All conversions are subject to the terms and conditions set out in the applicable Debenture certificates and to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), including compliance with its minimum pricing and price reservation requirements.

The Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including the conditional and final approvals of the TSXV. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering, including any common shares issuable upon conversion of the Debentures, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the Debentures, in accordance with applicable securities laws and TSXV policies. No finders' fees or commissions will be paid in connection with the Offering. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Offering is being completed in connection with the Company's Strategic Alliances with Bluestar and Lankin. As part of these arrangements, Roy Murad (Chairman of Bluestar) and Kyle Pulis (CEO of Lankin) will be appointed to the Company's Board of Directors and, upon appointment, will become insiders of the Company. Other than these board appointments, the Offering will not result in the creation of any new control persons or involve participation by existing insiders of the Company.

About Parvis

Parvis is a technology-driven investment platform delivering streamlined access to institutional-quality real estate and alternative investments. Headquartered in Vancouver with licenses and presence across Canada, Parvis combines regulatory infrastructure, marketing expertise, and end-to-end technology to simplify private investing for individuals and institutions. For more information, visit www.parvisinvest.com.

About Bluestar Equity

Bluestar Equity is the investment office of the Murad Family, investing across private equity, real estate, and financial services through its flagship fund and regulated advisory entities. For more information, visit www.bluestar-equity.com.

About Lankin Investments

Lankin Investments Inc. is a real estate management and development firm focused on acquiring, managing and operating multi-family real estate assets. Lankin provides its investors with innovative investment strategies tailored to long-term capital growth. For more information, visit www.lankin.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the completion of the first tranche of the Offering; the potential completion of the second and third tranches of the Offering; the use of proceeds from the Offering, the execution and integration of the strategic alliance agreements; and the Company's business plans and role in the investment industry. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Offering, or any tranche thereof, may not be completed on the terms described or at all; the risk that TSX Venture Exchange approval may not be obtained; adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the real estate, investment, and technology industries in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

