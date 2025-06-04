Anzeige
Mittwoch, 04.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
04.06.2025 21:46 Uhr
Denodo Technologies Inc. ("Denodo"): New Certification Focused on Fast AI Application Development

New Denodo AI SDK Certified Developer Associate simplifies and accelerates development process with multiple configurable large language models, a leader in data management, announced a new certification, Denodo AI SDK Certified Developer Associate, to recognize individuals with the skills to accelerate the development of powerful new artificial intelligence (AI) and generative AI (GenAI) solutions.

Ever since the release of Denodo Platform 9.1in November of 2024, the Denodo Platform), has included Denodo Assistant, which automates key data engineering tasks and delivers contextualized insights and intelligent recommendations to data analysts and other business users, and the Denodo AI SDK, which accelerates the development of AI-powered applications and agents.

The Denodo AI SDK Certified Developer Associate exam enables organizations to identify top talent that can take their Denodo Platform and AI SDK implementations to new heights in the development of successful AI and GenAI applications that deliver trustworthy, actionable responses.

"With this certification, we are not just simplifying AI development; we are empowering developers to innovate and excel in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence," said Alberto Pan, chief technology officer at Denodo. "This certification is a testament to our commitment to fostering top-tier talent and driving forward the capabilities of AI and GenAI solutions. By providing a concrete pathway to recognize and enhance skills, we are enabling organizations to leverage the full potential of their AI initiatives."

Conversely, proficiency in the Denodo AI SDK provides developers with a significant competitive advantage in the expanding field of data management. This SDK works alongside the Denodo Platform, simplifying and accelerating the development process with multiple configurable large language models (LLMs) and vector databases. The SDK leverages the retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pattern to provide AI applications with authoritative data sources within the enterprise.

Certification also enables developers to showcase their talents. "Certifications can definitely help you stand out and open doors to more complex projects and leadership roles," said José Pallas, who recently received a Denodo certification. José is a data leader at Vueling, a Denodo customer. "While it wasn't strictly a company mandate, Vueling encourages professional development and recognizes the value of certified professionals on our team," said José. "Our company sees certification as a way to ensure that we have the right in-house expertise to effectively manage and use our Denodo environment."

Hananto Prabowo, data expert at Continental, who also recently received a Denodo certification, agrees that certifications can expand one's career. "I'm interested in certification because I want to keep improving my skills to stay up-to-date with this fast-changing world of data management, so I can better contribute to my organization's goals. Certification is also a great way to connect with other professionals to share ideas."

AI developers are invited to register for the Denodo AI SDK Certified Developer Associateexam, today. To help them on their journey to AI certification, a broader skillset, and greater success in an AI-empowered business landscape, the Denodo Communityoffers helpful resources, including data sheets, user manuals, tutorials), KnowledgeBase articles, and deep-dive TechTalks.

Additional Information

  • The Denodo Certified Professional Program (https://community.denodo.com/certification/)
  • Denodo Platform 9.2 Press Release (https://www.denodo.com/en/press-release/2025-04-29/denodo-platform-92-delivers-intuitive-data-marketplace-experience-supported-advanced-generative-ai)
  • Denodo University Challenge (AI Edition) Press Release (https://www.denodo.com/en/press-release/2025-06-02/denodo-university-challenge-now-open-data-and-ai-real-world-impact)
  • Blog post: Navigating the AI Ecosystem: A Developer's Guide to Embracing Transformation (https://www.datamanagementblog.com/navigating-the-ai-ecosystem-a-developers-guide-to-embracing-transformation/)
  • Podcast: The Value of Data Certifications (https://www.denodo.com/en/document/podcast/value-data-certifications?utm_source=SM-LinkedIn&utm_medium=Denodo)

About Denodo
Denodo is a leader in data management. The award-winning Denodo Platform is the leading logical data management platform for transforming data into trustworthy insights and outcomes for all data-related initiatives across the enterprise, including AI and self-service. Denodo's customers in all industries all over the world have delivered trusted AI-ready and business-ready data in a third of the time and with 10x better performance than with lakehouses and other mainstream data platforms alone. For more information, visit denodo.com.

Media Contacts

pr@denodo.com


