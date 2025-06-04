Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been recognized as one of the most community-minded companies in the United States by being included on The Civic 50. For over a decade, this prestigious list, curated by Points of Light, has set the standard for corporate citizenship, highlighting how top companies integrate social impact and community engagement into the core of their business operations.

"We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Points of Light," said Deidra Parrish Williams, Trane Technologies' leader of Citizenship and Community Engagement and Executive Director, Trane Technologies Foundation. "We are committed to creating a sustainable future that strengthens our industry, protects our planet, and empowers the next generation of leaders to transform the world. Being named to The Civic 50 is a testament to years of dedication to this work, and to the thousands of employees around the world who bring our commitments to life by engaging in their communities."

"In an ever-evolving landscape, companies are looking to ensure that they can meet the needs of their communities, customers, and stakeholders," said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Companies like Trane Technologies are leading the way in showing how social impact benefits their employees' well-being, strengthens the communities where they do business, and brings value and meaning to their work. Their efforts provide a model for others looking to bring the benefits of volunteering and social impact to their workforce and they're extremely deserving of this recognition."

Trane Technologies is paving the way with its corporate citizenship strategy, Sustainable Futures, which focuses on broadening access to STEM education and career pathways. This includes a commitment to invest $100 million and 500,000 volunteer hours in building sustainable futures in our communities over ten years from 2020 to 2030. Last year, over a thousand Trane Technologies employees participated in a Global Time of Service event, contributing approximately 3,200 volunteer hours over a period of a few weeks to various causes.

Learn about our community impact in our 2024 Sustainability Report.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. Visit tranetechnologies.com.

About The Trane Technologies Charitable Foundation

The Trane Technologies Charitable Foundation is a philanthropic 501(c)3 established and funded by the company to act as its primary philanthropic vehicle. As such, its focus is on developing non-profit relationships that specifically advance its corporate citizenship strategy, Sustainable Futures, which focuses on broadening access to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education and green careers. Through the Foundation and other philanthropic initiatives, Trane Technologies has pledged to invest $100 million to this work by 2030 and we are on track to deliver.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to take action that creates a positive impact through volunteering and civic engagement. Through partnerships with nonprofits, companies and social impact leaders, the organization galvanizes volunteers to meet critical needs for healthier and more resilient communities. As the world's largest organization dedicated to increasing volunteer service, Points of Light engages more than 3.8 million volunteers across 32 countries. For more information, visit https://www.pointsoflight.org/.

