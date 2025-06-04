Zeitgeist Dance Theatre Launches Contemporary Dance Season & Residency

"Lineage" Celebrates Santa Fe's 20th year as a UNESCO Creative City

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Zeitgeist Dance Theatre a professional dance company led by Artistic Directors, Francisco Gella and Yusha-Marie Sorzano announces its 2025 summer season and residency. Over 70 exceptional international artists - dancers and choreographers - will participate in a three-week residency in Santa Fe this July.

ZDT Dance Company

Photo © Audrey Derell

On August 2, 2025, the residency culminates in an evening-length premiere of 'Lineage' at the National Hispanic Cultural Center's Albuquerque Journal Theatre . Five original works by acclaimed choreographers Francisco Gella , Yusha-Marie Sorzano, Noelle Keyser, Joshua Whitehead, and Rhaine Marquardt will be performed by a cast of 70 dancers. The evening's performance highlights Santa Fe's 20th year as a UNESCO Creative City, paying tribute to New Mexico's rich heritage inspired by the artistic process and work of contemporary weaver and artist Emily Trujillo , a descendent of eight-generations of Trujillo family weavers. To reserve tickets, please follow this link .

"With 'Lineage,' we are delving into the deeply rooted weaving tradition through the visionary, forward-looking work of New Mexico artist Emily Trujillo. In our creative process, we've uncovered striking parallels between weaving, choreography, and dance. While weaving creates something permanent and tangible, dance exists in a fleeting, ephemeral moment- both are rich in rhythm, pattern, mathematics, and design. Each form tells stories, whether narrative or abstract, that speak to the human experience. Through this work, we're exploring how these traditions-so soulful and spirit-driven-can inspire new, experimental expressions that honor the past while shaping the future," said Francisco Gella, Co-Artistic Director, Zeitgeist Dance Theatre.

Zeitgeist Dance Theatre's outstanding contemporary choreography and performances present an opportunity for audiences to experience world-class dance in New Mexico. ZDT's performing artists represent a blend of representation from outside New Mexico and importantly, from within.

"We believe dance is a powerful force for connection - a language that transcends boundaries and brings people together. Our commitment to building a vibrant local community that loves dance lies in the conviction that through shared movement we create shared meaning, fostering empathy, understanding, and collective transformation across our state."

Jeffrey Hoffman - Executive Director of Zeitgeist Dance Theatre and New Century Dance Project.

About Zeitgeist Dance Theatre:

Zeitgeist Dance Theatre is a contemporary dance company based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, known for its commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement. Founded by award-winning Co-Artistic Directors Francisco Gella and Yusha-Marie Sorzano, ZDT's mission is to foster a sense of belonging and expand boundaries through dance.

ZDT's annual performance is presented as part of the New Century Dance Project: New Mexico's Festival of Performance & Choreography held on July 26 - August 3 in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. Led by Artistic Director Francisco Gella, the festival unites dance artists across diverse genres, offering a laboratory for artistic development. Every summer, nearly 100 pre-professional, emerging, and professional artists and educators descend on New Mexico for concerts, classes, workshops, and activities focused on performance and choreography, guided by world-renowned teaching artists. Please visit: zeitgeistdancetheatre.org and newcenturydanceproject.org .

