Complii Fintech Solutions: Complii launches Capital Raising Management Solution for UK stockbrokers and advisors

SYDNEY, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian-based FinTech platform Complii Fintech Solutions has announced the launch of its Capital Raising solution in the UK.

Complii is Australia's first fully integrated Corporate and Adviser management platform, supporting equity capital markets participants with their capital raising, operational risk and regulatory compliance needs.

The Complii platform is pitched to stockbrokers and advisors, from bulge-bracket to boutique firms, providing a specialised Deal Flow and Capital Raising management platform.

The platform provides the ability for stockbrokers and advisors to offer access to large capital raising deals for retail clients, which traditionally were limited to a select few dealers. In 2024 Complii's clients raised over AU$13bn for their clients using the platform, across over 2,600 deals.

"We are pleased to be able to bring this innovative solution into the UK market. We believe advisors and stockbrokers will be able to use it not only to help their clients but also to generate higher funds through broader corporate deal flows and liquidity. This is good for the market overall," Chief Executive Officer of Complii, Alison Sarich, said.

The platform allows advisors and stockbrokers to manage deals more efficiently with full transparency of broker and issuer visibility. It also facilitates the creation of an audit trail that minimises risks of error or deliberate non-compliance.

The built-in compliance assurance component is continually maintained to reflect investor status, as well as changing rules and regulations about corporate offers and bid acceptance.

"Our platform is laser-focussed on providing advisors and stockbrokers with wider access to corporate deals and to give their clients access to trading of unlisted assets that is cost effective and fully compliant," Sarich said.

"This is our second launch into an international market, after Canada, and we are excited to be offering this in UK, which is very similar to the Australian market. We are confident our solution will be helpful to UK brokers, advisors and their clients, as it has done for our Australia clients" she added.

Complii is an integrated Corporate and Advisor management platform helping to navigate through the ever-changing regulatory landscapes and operational boundaries.

More information: Raise Capital with Complii's Advisor Bid - now available in the UK

