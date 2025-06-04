Helpany Wins "Innovation of the Year" Award from LeadingAge Arizona

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2025 / Helpany is thrilled to announce it has received the Innovation of the Year award from LeadingAge Arizona, recognizing its groundbreaking impact on fall prevention and resident safety in senior living communities. This award honors an organization that has created an innovative program or service on their campus, and Helpany's AI and radar-based solution, Paul, has proven to be just that.

By analyzing residents' unique motion patterns and notifying caregivers in real time when a resident gets up, Paul acts as a 24/7 virtual caregiver assistant. Designed with dignity in mind, the system collects essential data through radar and AI-without the use of invasive tools like cameras or microphones. The result is a safer, more respectful, and proactive approach to care that empowers staff while preserving residents' privacy. The result is a safer, more proactive approach to care.

The impact has been felt across multiple communities:

Fellowship Square Mesa reported a 70% reduction in falls in just two months and eliminated nighttime falls entirely.

Westminster Village in Scottsdale and all Park Senior Villas locations experienced similar results, reinforcing the system's effectiveness at scale.

Helpany is Driving Real Results in Senior Living Communities

Communities using Helpany are seeing powerful outcomes: an average fall reduction of 70%, significantly fewer severe incidents, and fall-related ER visits consistently below industry norms. In some communities, ambulance lift-assist calls have been eliminated entirely, month after month. Even more encouraging, residents are spending more days in the community-thanks to proactive care interventions powered by Helpany that identify early signs of health issues, such as UTIs, before they become serious.

AI That Empowers Caregivers

Helpany supports caregivers by sensing human motion 24/7 and generating reports that detect subtle changes in residents' mobility-often before the residents themselves are aware. These insights allow staff to engage proactively and address issues early. Real-time preventive alerts further enhance safety, notifying caregivers the moment a resident starts to move, especially during nighttime hours. With remote monitoring, caregivers can monitor resident presence and activity across units, increasing efficiency.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition," said Sandro Cilurzo, Co-Founder and CEO of Helpany. "We're especially proud of the significant reduction in falls achieved in senior living communities-an accomplishment made possible by the dedication and care of frontline caregivers. This award affirms our mission, but above all, it reinforces our commitment to support caregivers and residents with technology that fosters safety, respects dignity, and empowers proactive, compassionate care." Concludes Cilurzo.

About Arizona LeadingAge:

Arizona LeadingAge is THE TRUSTED VOICE for organizations dedicated to providing quality housing, healthcare and community-based services for Arizona's seniors. Arizona LeadingAge members share a deep sense of mission and a commitment to enhancing the lives of older adults and others with special needs. The association serves its members by providing leadership, education, advocacy, and opportunities for collaboration to help them achieve their respective missions. The national partner, LeadingAge, is an association of 6,000 organizations dedicated to expanding the world of possibilities for aging. Together, they advance policies, promote practices and conduct research that supports, enables and empowers people to live fully as they age. https://www.arizonaleadingage.org/

About Helpany

Based in San Francisco and Switzerland, Helpany Inc. is transforming resident care and fall prevention in long-term care facilities with its AI-based motion monitoring radar device "Paul." Each year, there are 4 million falls in long-term care facilities, with 1 million of these being preventable. Paul monitors residents' well-being and helps detect potential fall risks and health issues without compromising privacy or dignity. This can significantly reduce falls and associated costs while improving overall well-being. Helpany is available immediately for senior communities throughout the U.S. For more information on Helpany, see: www.helpany.com

Media Contact Information

Sandro Cilurzo

sandro.cilurzo@helpany.com

888987346162

http://www.helpany.com/

SOURCE: Helpany

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/helpany-wins-%22innovation-of-the-year%22-award-from-leadingage-arizo-1035800