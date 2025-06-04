Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Tana Resources Corp. (CSE: TANA) ("TANA" or the "Company") announces that Ted Konyi has resigned as a director of the Company, effective May 31, 2025.

The Board of Directors thanks Mr. Konyi for his contributions to the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

The Company is actively engaged in the search for a suitable candidate to fill the resulting vacancy on the Board and will provide further updates as appropriate.

About TANA

Tana Resources Corp. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of high value mining projects. The Company's objective is to build shareholder value through the acquisition of projects with significant technical merit. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance and efficient public company management.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.tanaresources.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Vartan Korajian"

President and CEO

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although TANA believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of TANA's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, TANA undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254523

SOURCE: Tana Resources Corp.