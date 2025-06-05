Summary: ING Chauffeured Transportation enhances its fleet with 5 Grech Minibuses and 5 Volvo Coaches, offering greater capacity and comfort.

Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - ING Chauffeured Transportation, a long-standing provider of executive and group transportation services in the Washington metropolitan region, has officially expanded its fleet with the acquisition of five new Grech Minibuses and five Volvo Coaches. This enhancement aligns with the company's ongoing commitment to meeting increased demand for premium group mobility solutions throughout the tri-state area.

With over two decades of experience in the field, ING Chauffeured Transportation has consistently adapted to the evolving needs of its clientele. The addition of these state-of-the-art vehicles underscores the company's dedication to reliable and spacious options for charter, corporate, and event-based transportation.

ING Chauffeured Transportation Expands Fleet with Addition of Grech Minibuses and Volvo Coaches

Each of the new Grech Minibuses seats up to 36 passengers and offers a refined passenger experience. Features such as leather seating, retractable seatbelts, and panoramic front viewing windows enhance onboard comfort. The vehicles are also equipped with six TV monitors, a DVD player, premium rear audio, and LED lighting inside and out. Altro wood flooring and a smooth Kelderman air suspension contribute to a steady and visually appealing ride, benefiting both local and long-distance passengers.

Complementing this addition, ING has integrated five Volvo Coaches into its fleet. These 56-passenger vehicles are equipped with passenger conveniences including 110-volt outlets at every seat, foldable tray tables, grab handles, and cup holders. For longer journeys, flat-screen HD monitors, a DVD player, and a Proline III audio system offer entertainment and audio clarity. The coaches also feature a tour guide microphone, making them well-suited for sightseeing and organized group transportation.

"Passenger expectations are shifting toward experiences that offer both functionality and comfort," said Mike Ciric, Media Contact for ING Chauffeured Transportation. "This fleet expansion is a direct response to that demand and allows us to support larger groups while maintaining our commitment to dependable service."

The announcement comes at a time when interest in Washington DC Bus Charter Rental continues to grow. As travel rebounds and group events increase in frequency, ING's diversified fleet positions the company to serve a broad range of needs-from business conferences and educational outings to guided tours and private events.

These additions complement the company's existing lineup, including the 14-passenger Mercedes Sprinter Van. With the updated fleet, ING Chauffeured Transportation is well-positioned to support mid-sized and large-scale group movements across the region.

About ING Chauffeured Transportation:

Founded in April 2000, ING Chauffeured Transportation is a premier Washington limo company offering reliable mobility services across Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia, and select cities worldwide. Under new ownership since 2014, the company has strengthened its focus on providing professional solutions for corporate, group, and event-based transportation needs. ING continues to adapt its fleet and operations to meet the evolving demands of its clients while maintaining high service standards.

