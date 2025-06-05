Windermere, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Orlando Luxury Transportation, a leader in executive and private chauffeur services since 2010, has announced the expansion of its fleet with two new vehicles: a luxury Sprinter Limo and a modern Mini Bus. These additions are designed to meet the growing demand for reliable group mobility throughout Central Florida, while maintaining the sophistication that defines the brand.





Orlando Luxury Transportation Expands Fleet to Meet Rising Demand for Group Services

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/254541_e96b812cb4a50ac0_001full.jpg

Both vehicles were selected with passenger satisfaction in mind. The Sprinter Limo includes amenities that elevate every group outing. Passengers can enjoy a surround sound music system and Bluetooth connectivity, allowing for custom playlists and effortless syncing from personal devices. The interior lighting includes dynamic disco lights that enhance celebratory moods, while multiple large TV screens add a layer of visual entertainment. A built-in minibar, champagne glass holders, and a spacious ice bin all contribute to a refined atmosphere, making them ideal for small parties, corporate events, and special celebrations.

Complementing the Sprinter, the newly acquired Mini Bus is suited for mid-size group transportation. It features leather seating configured for relaxed conversation, tinted windows to ensure privacy, and a sound system engineered for clarity. The inclusion of multiple LCD screens offers convenient media access during longer rides. With its spacious interior and entertainment capabilities, the Mini Bus meets the needs of conference shuttles, team transfers, and upscale group engagements.

"This fleet expansion reflects the feedback from clients seeking private options that combine sophistication with group capacity," said Juan Moya, owner of Orlando Luxury Transportation. "Each vehicle was selected to enhance comfort, entertainment, and the overall experience for our passengers."





Orlando Luxury Transportation adds a Sprinter Limo and Mini Bus to enhance its group service offerings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/254541_e96b812cb4a50ac0_002full.jpg

The announcement comes amid a rising demand for group transportation in Orlando and beyond, particularly for coordinated event transfers, family gatherings, and corporate travel. The company's investment positions it to meet these demands without compromising the elegance and dependability expected by returning and new clientele.

As a well-established operator in the region, Orlando Luxury Transportation has consistently prioritized personalized attention and timely service. Its reputation is built on reliability and care, qualities increasingly important in today's group mobility landscape. With these vehicle additions, the company strengthens its position as a reliable partner for Orlando car service with an emphasis on group convenience and comfort.

The Sprinter Limo and Mini Bus are now available for immediate booking. For more details, visit Orlando Luxury Transportation's Fleet Page or contact the reservation team via their booking portal.

About Orlando Luxury Transportation:

Orlando Luxury Transportation is a Florida-based company providing high-comfort chauffeured services for private individuals, families, and professional groups. Operating since 2010, the company offers round-the-clock availability, flexible scheduling, and a fleet that meets the demands of both individual travelers and larger parties. This latest fleet expansion highlights the company's commitment to consistent advancement and client-focused solutions.

info@orlandoluxurytransportation.com

Media Contact:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/254541_e96b812cb4a50ac0_003full.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254541

SOURCE: GetFeatured