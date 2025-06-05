Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2025) - Ophir Metals Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (OTCQB: OPHRF) (FSE: W0J) ("Ophir" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 900,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.10 per common share for a period of five (5) years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

Ophir Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Pilipas Lithium Property in James Bay, Quebec. Ophir holds an option to earn a 70% interest in the Pilipas property over a three-year period from Azimut Exploration Inc.

