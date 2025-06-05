Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 4 juin/June 2025) - The common shares of Aleen Inc. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Aleen Inc. is a Canadian digital health company based in the Province of Ontario, Canada. Aleen Inc. has developed an artificial-intelligence system for assessing preliminary health conditions and symptoms checking through an analysis based on the user's information (the "Aleen AI"). Customers can access the Aleen AI through the Company's products by accessing the Aleen Website, or making use of the Company's product offering API calls and Aleen API.

Les actions ordinaires de Aleen Inc. ont été approuvées pour inscription au CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Aleen Inc. est une entreprise canadienne de santé numérique basée en Ontario, au Canada. Aleen Inc. a développé un système d'intelligence artificielle permettant d'évaluer l'état de santé préliminaire et de vérifier les symptômes grâce à une analyse basée sur les informations de l'utilisateur (l'« IA Aleen »). Les clients peuvent accéder à l'IA Aleen via les produits de l'entreprise, en consultant le site web d'Aleen ou en utilisant les appels API et l'API Aleen.

Issuer/Émetteur : Aleen Inc. Security Type/Titre : Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : ALEN.U NV Issuer/Émetteur non Émergent : No/Non Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation : 2 400 000 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission : 10 043 300 CSE Sector/Catégorie : Technology/Technologie CUSIP : 013922 10 9 ISIN : CA 013922 10 9 1 Boardlot/Quotité : 1 000 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation : USD$/$USD Listing Date/Date de l'inscription : Le 6 juin/June 2025 Other Exchanges/Autres marches : N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier : Le 31 juillet/July Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts : Integral Transfer Agency Inc.

