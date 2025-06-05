Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.06.2025 04:48 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Envision Energy Partners with SUN Terra to Build Full-Chain Energy Storage Ecosystem

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced a strategic partnership with SUN Terra, Indonesia's leading renewable energy company, to advance collaboration on energy storage technologies and solutions in key markets including Southeast Asia, India, and Australia. The partnership aims to accelerate the deployment of advanced energy storage solutions, enhance global supply chains, and foster the localization of manufacturing and technological expertise - all in support of the clean energy transition across these regions.

Envision Energy Partners with SUN Terra to Build Full-Chain Energy Storage Ecosystem

According to the agreement, Envision and SUN Terra will collaborate on key areas including energy storage system procurement and distribution, localized assembly and manufacturing, technology licensing, and solution delivery. Together, both parties aim to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership covering the full value chain to accelerate the deployment and scaling of energy storage solutions in the target markets.

Kane Xu, Senior Vice President and President of International Product Lines at Envision Energy, said: "SUN Terra's strong local presence and project development capabilities are highly complementary to Envision's expertise in the energy storage. Together, we will accelerate the growth of energy storage markets across Southeast Asia, India and Australia, delivering sustained momentum for enhancing local energy ecosystems."

Karina Darmawan, CEO of SUN Terra, added, "As a key part of Sinar Mas' renewable energy portfolio, SUN Terra is committed to advancing clean energy development in Indonesia, Australia, and India. This strategic collaboration with Envision will not only bring advanced energy storage systems to Indonesia, but also empower the localization of production and technology advancements in the Australian and Indian markets."

SUN Terra, a subsidiary of Sinar Mas - one of Indonesia's most influential conglomerates, specializes in end-to-end renewable energy development. The company has successfully delivered large-scale solar projects across Indonesia, Australia, and India, and offers integrated solutions for energy storage systems and battery lifecycle management, actively advancing the energy transition in local markets.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703892/Envision_Energy_Partners_SUN_Terra_Build_Full_Chain_Energy_Storage_Ecosystem.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/envision-energy-partners-with-sun-terra-to-build-full-chain-energy-storage-ecosystem-302473944.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.