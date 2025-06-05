CCIC Europe Food Test Co., Ltd. (CCIC EFT) is stepping up efforts to help more European companies access China's infant formula market. On June 25-26, CCIC EFT will host a targeted seminar in Wageningen, the Netherlands, focused on regulatory updates and market access for producers of infant formula, older infant and toddler milk-based formula, and food for special medical purposes (FSMP).

CCIC Europe Food Test Co., Ltd. (CCIC EFT) and Technology Innovation Center of Special Food, State Administration of Market Regulation (TISF, SAMR) in the Netherlands.

Co-organized with the Technology Innovation Center of Special Food, State Administration of Market Regulation (TISF, SAMR), the seminar is designed for professionals familiar with Chinese regulations and seeking the latest updates on standards, product registration, and market trends.

Attendees will benefit from expert-led sessions by senior SAMR technical specialists covering topics like regulatory developments and trends in China's infant formula and FSMP sectors, key differences between Chinese and European regulatory frameworks, and emerging market opportunities and consumer demand in China.

In addition to manufacturers, the seminar will be relevant for suppliers of raw materials-such as dairy, base powder, and nutritional fortification products-interested in entering or expanding in the Chinese market.

China is among the world's largest markets for infant formula and FSMP, and recent regulatory revisions reflect the government's commitment to higher product quality and consumer safety. Staying informed and compliant is essential for international brands aiming for long-term success in China.

According to CCIC EFT, the seminar offers valuable insights into compliance best practices, helping European companies ensure their products align with Chinese standards both now and in the future.

As a joint venture laboratory of CCIC in Europe, CCIC EFT specializes in dairy and special dietary food testing, regulatory consulting, and compliance services. Accredited internationally, the company operates a robust Sino-European testing network and plays a vital role in facilitating trade and regulatory alignment between Chinese and European stakeholders in the nutrition sector.

For European businesses seeking to navigate China's evolving regulatory landscape, this seminar offers a strategic gateway into one of the world's most dynamic and promising nutrition markets.

