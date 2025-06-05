Anzeige
05.06.2025
Tsingke Biotech Participates in TIDES USA 2025, Demonstrates Full-Scale Oligonucleotide Synthesis Capabilities

BEIJING, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tsingke Biotech recently participated in TIDES USA 2025, the leading international event for oligonucleotide and peptide therapeutics, held in San Diego from May 19 to 22. As a repeat exhibitor, Tsingke highlighted its integrated "The Great Gene Factory" model, offering precision synthesis solutions from early discovery to large-scale manufacturing.


During the exhibition, Tsingke showcased its core offerings including:

  • End-to-End synthesis tools, such as the Syn-HCY Series (12P/192P/768B), delivering high-throughput oligo production for CRISPR, IVD, and research needs
  • GMP production system, featuring the Syn-HL12 synthesizer capable of 200 nmol to 12 mmol scale, equipped with real-time monitoring for UV, pH, and conductivity
  • Application coverage across ASO/siRNA therapeutics, gene editing, mRNA vaccine templates, and diagnostic probes
  • Over 300 chemical modifications and a robust raw material supply chain supporting batch-to-batch consistency

Visitors were particularly impressed by Tsingke's automation capabilities and flexible modular equipment designed to support high-purity, long-chain, and highly modified oligonucleotide synthesis. The company's ability to integrate reagents, instruments, and services into a unified platform drew significant attention from pharmaceutical and biotech partners.

Tsingke Biotech remains committed to empowering life sciences and therapeutic innovation by building a world-class platform for nucleic acid synthesis.

For inquiries or collaboration, please contact us at market@tsingke.com

Visit: www.tsingke.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703094/TidesUSA_Photo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tsingke-biotech-participates-in-tides-usa-2025-demonstrates-full-scale-oligonucleotide-synthesis-capabilities-302473977.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
