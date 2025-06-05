Global Anticancer Drugs Market Booms with 11.3% CAGR, Driven by Targeted Therapy & Biomarkers | Valuates Reports

Anticancer Drugs Market is Segmented by Type (Cancer Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Chemotherapy), by Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Blood-related Cancer).

BANGALORE, India, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Anticancer Drugs was valued at USD 206090 Million in the year 2024 and is projected to reach a revised size of USD 430540 Million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Anticancer Drugs Market:

The anticancer drugs market is experiencing robust growth fueled by rising cancer incidence, expanding treatment options, and technological advances. With increasing adoption of personalized medicine, immunotherapy, and biosimilars, the landscape is evolving rapidly. Pharmaceutical companies are heavily investing in R&D to develop drugs targeting various cancer types, leading to a strong pipeline.

Regulatory agencies are offering expedited approvals for breakthrough therapies, encouraging innovation. The market encompasses chemotherapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy, and biologics, catering to both early and advanced-stage cancers. As cancer becomes a global health priority, the demand for accessible, effective, and cost-efficient treatment solutions is expected to grow steadily, sustaining long-term market expansion.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ANTICANCER DRUGS MARKET:

Cancer immunotherapy is significantly propelling the growth of the anticancer drugs market due to its ability to harness the body's immune system to combat malignant cells more effectively than traditional methods. Unlike chemotherapy, which often damages healthy cells, immunotherapy offers targeted action with fewer side effects, increasing patient preference and clinician recommendation. The emergence of immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR T-cell therapies, and monoclonal antibodies has broadened treatment options across multiple cancer types. Its success in treating cancers that were previously resistant to standard therapies has generated strong clinical interest. Additionally, rising investments, expanding FDA approvals, and ongoing research collaborations between biotech firms and pharmaceutical companies are further accelerating the market demand for immunotherapy-based anticancer drugs.

Targeted therapy is a crucial driver in the anticancer drugs market as it allows for the development of treatments designed to interfere with specific molecular targets associated with cancer progression. This precision-based approach minimizes damage to healthy tissues and improves the effectiveness of cancer treatment. Innovations in genomics and molecular diagnostics have enabled oncologists to identify mutations and biomarkers, leading to tailored therapies for individuals. Drugs targeting proteins like HER2, EGFR, and BRAF are now standard in treating cancers like breast, lung, and melanoma. With fewer side effects and improved patient outcomes, targeted therapies are preferred over conventional cytotoxic drugs. As personalized medicine gains ground globally, targeted therapy continues to fuel steady market expansion.

Lung cancer remains a dominant force in driving the anticancer drugs market due to its high global incidence and mortality rate. The complex nature of lung cancer requires a broad arsenal of treatment options, including chemotherapy, targeted therapies, and immunotherapies. With advancements in early detection and biomarker testing, patients are now eligible for precision treatments that significantly improve survival rates. Governments and healthcare agencies are increasing screening programs, particularly in high-risk populations like smokers and the elderly, driving diagnosis rates and treatment uptake. The introduction of novel drugs for advanced stages of lung cancer and increased awareness has led to growing demand, significantly contributing to market revenue.

The steady increase in global cancer cases is a primary factor propelling the anticancer drugs market. Factors such as aging populations, lifestyle changes, exposure to carcinogens, and rising obesity rates are contributing to this surge. According to WHO, cancer is now one of the leading causes of death globally, placing immense pressure on healthcare systems to deliver effective treatments. This rising demand compels pharmaceutical companies to accelerate drug development and approval pipelines. Public and private funding for cancer research is also increasing to support this urgency. As a result, the anticancer drugs market is expanding to cater to diverse cancer types and stages, creating a consistent need for innovative and accessible therapies.

Government initiatives and healthcare policies play a vital role in boosting the anticancer drugs market. Many countries are expanding public healthcare coverage for cancer treatment, especially in developed regions like North America and Europe. Subsidized treatment programs and insurance reimbursements have made costly anticancer therapies more accessible to a broader patient base. Special provisions for rare cancers and orphan drug designations further incentivize pharmaceutical firms to innovate. Public institutions like the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Cancer Research UK are increasing investments in clinical trials and drug discovery. Such funding and supportive policies reduce the financial burden on patients and encourage consistent demand for effective cancer medications.

Biomarker research is revolutionizing how anticancer drugs are developed, prescribed, and monitored. Biomarkers help predict disease progression, treatment response, and potential side effects, allowing clinicians to personalize therapies for better outcomes. Companion diagnostics, often co-developed with anticancer drugs, guide targeted treatment decisions, improving precision and efficacy. The integration of biomarkers in clinical trials accelerates drug approvals by identifying suitable patient cohorts. This has led to faster commercialization of breakthrough therapies. Biomarker-driven treatments also reduce trial-and-error prescribing, improving healthcare efficiency. As the field of precision oncology expands, biomarker research is becoming indispensable, thereby acting as a powerful growth catalyst for the anticancer drugs market.

Emerging markets across Asia, Latin America, and Africa are witnessing improved healthcare infrastructure, which supports wider access to cancer diagnosis and treatment. Governments are investing in public hospitals, telemedicine services, and awareness campaigns to facilitate early detection and treatment. Pharmaceutical companies are also forming partnerships in these regions to launch affordable versions of branded therapies. Access to generics and biosimilars further supports affordability. Mobile health technologies and e-pharmacies are helping bridge urban-rural gaps in drug delivery. With growing income levels and rising cancer burden in these regions, the demand for anticancer drugs is expanding. This regional growth trend adds significant momentum to the global market.

ANTICANCER DRUGS MARKET SHARE

Global key players of Anticancer Drugs include Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Roche, Novartis, Johnson & Johnson, etc. The top five players hold a share over 55%.

North America is the largest market, and has a share of about 55%, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe with 21% and 19%, separately. Regionally, North America leads the anticancer drugs market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high cancer prevalence, and strong research funding. The U.S. accounts for a significant share, with widespread access to innovative therapies and insurance coverage.

In terms of product type, Targeted Therapy is the largest segment, occupied for a share of 58%. In terms of application, Blood-related Cancer has a share of about 23 percent.

Key Companies:

Novartis

Pfizer Inc

Amgen Inc

Astrazeneca plc

Merck

AbbVie

Johnson & Johnson

Gilead Sciences

Roche

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Takeda

Merck KGaA

Seagen

Eli Lilly

Ono Pharmaceutical

GSK

Exelixis Inc

Regeneron

Innovent

Hengrui Medicine

