JINGDONG Property Launches First Logistic Infrastructure Asset in Dubai Supply Chain Upgrade: Sets New Benchmark for Efficient Operations

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JINGDONG Property (also known as JD Property), the infrastructure investment and management platform under JD.com, China's largest retailer, today announced the successful completion of its first logistics infrastructure acquisition in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). This project marks JD Property's inaugural logistics hub into the Middle East and will leverage JD.com's cutting-edge smart supply chain technologies to enhance intelligent facility applications, offering local clients an integrated "warehousing + smart logistics" solution that reduces costs and boosts efficiency.

Located in one of Dubai's strategic free zones, JAFZA, the facility will be operated by JINGDONG Logistics (also known as JD Logistics), a sister company of JD Property, which will provide supply chain logistics services for a renown manufacturing enterprise of smart electronic devices. The project is set to introduce an innovative "smart warehousing + digital operations" model, addressing challenges in the local logistics industry to improve inventory turnover and lower overall supply chain costs. The project aims to set a new benchmark for smart logistics services and usher in digital transformation into supply chain operations.

As JD Property continues to expand its investments in the Middle East, the project is expected to pilot model, forming a larger-scale infrastructure hub and strategic network node in the region. A JD Property Middle East spokesperson stated: "This project elevates our logistics service standards in the region through intelligent infrastructure and digital management systems. More importantly, as a responsible corporate citizen, JD.com adheres to a 'long-termism' philosophy, supporting local economic diversification and value growth through sustained localized investments. JD Property has outlined a mid-to-long-term investment plan for the Middle East, replicating this project's success to accelerate localization and contribute to high-quality regional economic development."

As JD.com's modern infrastructure development and management arm, JD Property currently manages over 40 overseas projects across eight countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and the UAE. The company is rapidly building a global network of modern logistics infrastructure to strengthen international trade cooperation and support globalization.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jingdong-property-launches-first-logistic-infrastructure-asset-in-dubai-supply-chain-upgrade-sets-new-benchmark-for-efficient-operations-302473276.html