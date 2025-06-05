Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Top-Geologe an Bord - zündet jetzt die nächste Kursrakete?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.06.2025 06:36 Uhr
133 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JINGDONG Property Launches First Logistic Infrastructure Asset in Dubai Supply Chain Upgrade: Sets New Benchmark for Efficient Operations

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JINGDONG Property (also known as JD Property), the infrastructure investment and management platform under JD.com, China's largest retailer, today announced the successful completion of its first logistics infrastructure acquisition in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). This project marks JD Property's inaugural logistics hub into the Middle East and will leverage JD.com's cutting-edge smart supply chain technologies to enhance intelligent facility applications, offering local clients an integrated "warehousing + smart logistics" solution that reduces costs and boosts efficiency.

Located in one of Dubai's strategic free zones, JAFZA, the facility will be operated by JINGDONG Logistics (also known as JD Logistics), a sister company of JD Property, which will provide supply chain logistics services for a renown manufacturing enterprise of smart electronic devices. The project is set to introduce an innovative "smart warehousing + digital operations" model, addressing challenges in the local logistics industry to improve inventory turnover and lower overall supply chain costs. The project aims to set a new benchmark for smart logistics services and usher in digital transformation into supply chain operations.

As JD Property continues to expand its investments in the Middle East, the project is expected to pilot model, forming a larger-scale infrastructure hub and strategic network node in the region. A JD Property Middle East spokesperson stated: "This project elevates our logistics service standards in the region through intelligent infrastructure and digital management systems. More importantly, as a responsible corporate citizen, JD.com adheres to a 'long-termism' philosophy, supporting local economic diversification and value growth through sustained localized investments. JD Property has outlined a mid-to-long-term investment plan for the Middle East, replicating this project's success to accelerate localization and contribute to high-quality regional economic development."

As JD.com's modern infrastructure development and management arm, JD Property currently manages over 40 overseas projects across eight countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, the UK, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and the UAE. The company is rapidly building a global network of modern logistics infrastructure to strengthen international trade cooperation and support globalization.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jingdong-property-launches-first-logistic-infrastructure-asset-in-dubai-supply-chain-upgrade-sets-new-benchmark-for-efficient-operations-302473276.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.