Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.06.2025 08:06 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GLOBAL SPATIAL TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. (GSTS): GSTS Expands in Europe with the World's First AI-Powered Collaborative Optimisation Solution

MONTRÉAL, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Spatial Technology Solutions ("GSTS"), a Maritime AI company, is excited to announce the expansion of its solution offerings to European markets. GSTS has recently established an office in the UK and has a growing presence in the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Asia Pacific regions.

GSTS logo

This is the next step in the expansion of GSTS' proprietary OCIANA® platform which enables direct engagement with a rapidly growing, global user base.

OCIANA® is a leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform that provides advanced analytics, prediction, and optimization solutions for comprehensive maritime risk management and for optimizing shipping and port operations. The platform ingests, integrates, and cleans a wide range of real-time satellite, operational, oceanographic and sensor data sets. Through patented and proprietary algorithms, OCIANA® enhances real-time decision-making and collaboration to ensure safe and efficient movement of people and goods worldwide.

OCIANA's latest Collaborative Optimisation Solution will connect ships, ports, terminals, pilotage authorities and waterways, facilitating advanced digital planning and real-time, streamlined collaboration and optimization on a common, trusted platform.

This solution represents a significant step in the next phase of GSTS' growth strategy, as it addresses the burgeoning industry demand for real-time berth schedule optimisation, lock schedule optimisation, anchor and resource management, ice jam predictions, environmental performance management, as well as risk and compliance management, in dynamic global environments.

"We are pleased to expand our offering on a global scale," said Richard Kolacz, GSTS CEO. "We continue to develop and validate capabilities with leading industry organisations and customers. OCIANA's Collaborative Optimisation Solution enables the implementation of global Green Digital Trade Corridors and enables users to respond in real-time to dynamic environmental, geo-political or physical events. We are proud to be the first company in the world demonstrating this solution connecting multiple global stakeholders on a common, trusted platform and providing benefits to ships, ports, terminals, pilotage authorities, and waterways."

With the development of this capability, GSTS will further enhance its leading position in the global maritime transportation industry, providing its national and international customers with next-generation technology that creates significant competitive advantages.

GSTS is hosting the inaugural Maritime Collaboration and Optimisation Mediterranean Forum (MARCO MED) in June and will be demonstrating OCIANA's latest capabilities in Greece. For more information and to register: Marco Med Forum

About GSTS

Global Spatial Technology Solutions (GSTS) is a global maritime intelligence company delivering solutions to enhance decision-making across the maritime and logistics industries. Our predictive and optimisation solutions are enabled by a range of operational, environmental, vessel and cargo data to provide real-time decision-making intelligence for the maritime supply chain (ports, terminal operators, shipping companies, commodity owners, charterers and logistics companies) and to provide comprehensive and proactive risk management for national and international security organisations.

For more information and to explore opportunities to join our consortium: Contact Us - GSTS

OCIANA logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696365/GLOBAL_SPATIAL_TECHNOLOGY_SOLUTIONS_INC___GSTS__GSTS_Expands_in.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2696364/GLOBAL_SPATIAL_TECHNOLOGY_SOLUTIONS_INC___GSTS__GSTS_Expands_in.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsts-expands-in-europe-with-the-worlds-first-ai-powered-collaborative-optimisation-solution-302472653.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.