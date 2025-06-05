Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
WKN: A14MDC | ISIN: ES0105029005 | Ticker-Symbol: 8FB
Stuttgart
05.06.25 | 09:16
2,230 Euro
-7,47 % -0,180
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FACEPHI BIOMETRIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FACEPHI BIOMETRIA SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3502,38009:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 08:10 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Facephi to Host Investor Day in Madrid on June 18, 2025

Facephi to Host Investor Day in Madrid

Alicante, June 04, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) ("Facephi" or the "Company"), a Spanish technology leader in global digital identity protection and verification, announces it will host an Investor Day in Madrid on June 18, 2025.

Theme: "Sustainable Growth and Cash Flow Generation, Driven by Geographic, Product, and Sector Diversification"

  • Date: June 18, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 - 12:30 CEST
  • Location: Madrid (in person)

The event will feature a comprehensive agenda including presentations by CEO Javier Mira, CFO Aitor D'Oxandabaratz, and other members of the executive team. It will offer investors and analysts an in-depth look at Facephi's strategic roadmap and the opportunity to engage directly with company leadership.

We would be delighted to have you join us.

Register here: https://facephi.com/en/facephi-investor-day-2025/

About Facephi

Facephi is a technology company specializing in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on security and data integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure the ethical treatment of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 25+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Facephi's future plans, objectives, and financial performance. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's filings for a discussion of these risks.

More information and contact

Investors: Facephi - antoniojorge@facephi.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
