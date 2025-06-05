Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
WKN: A40EG6 | ISIN: FI4000571054 | Ticker-Symbol: XK2
Tradegate
03.06.25 | 09:31
30,440 Euro
-3,30 % -1,040
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 08:10 Uhr
80 Leser
Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers selected to expand capacity at French Seayard Terminal

KALMAR CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 5 JUNE 2025 AT 9:00 AM (EEST)

Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers selected to expand capacity at French Seayard Terminal

Kalmar has concluded a deal to supply French terminal operator Seayard with 11 Kalmar hybrid straddle carriersfor deployment at the Seayard Terminal FOS2 XL container terminal in Fos-sur-Mer, France. The significant order, which also includes MyKalmar INSIGHTcoverage for all units, was booked in Kalmar's Q2 2025 order intake, and delivery of the machines is scheduled to be completed during Q2 2026.

The Port of Fos-sur-Mer is part of the Marseille-Fos port complex on the French Mediterranean coast and has become a leading French port in terms of performance and reliability. The Seayard container terminal was built in the port's FOS 2XL expansion area as a joint venture between Terminal Investment Limited, APM Terminals and COSCO.

The new Kalmar hybrid straddle carriers will help Seayard to significantly reduce both the fuel consumption and CO2 emissions of their straddle carrier operations compared to traditional diesel-powered machines. Hybrid machines also generate much less noise.

The MyKalmar INSIGHT performance management tool will allow Seayard to turn data into actionable, impactful insights, providing the company with an effective way to manage their fleet operations and identify areas where efficiency can be improved.

Jakob Sidenius, CEO, Seayard: "Kalmar's hybrid straddle carrier is the perfect match for our operational needs as we seek to expand our handling capacity while also optimising fuel consumption and improving reliability. Kalmar's excellent local service presence means we can rely on their proactive, professional support to keep our operations running smoothly around the clock."

Herve Helluin, Service Operations Manager, Kalmar France: "We are very pleased to be able to continue our partnership with Seayard through this significant new order for our proven hybrid straddle carrier technology. Beyond the fuel savings offered by the hybrid machines, Seayard will be able to continuously improve the efficiency and reliability of its operations using valuable insights gained through MyKalmar INSIGHT."

Further information for the press:

Herve Helluin, Service Operations Manager, Kalmar France, tel. +33 (0)442489057, herve.helluin@kalmarglobal.com

Nina Jähi, Communications Manager, Kalmar, tel. +358 40 519 3635, nina.jahi@kalmarglobal.com

Kalmar

Attachment

  • Seayard_fos2xl-rail-connection (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b0713b5d-50a0-4a64-a3ab-cd6220a9d38b)

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.