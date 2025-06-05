NuORDER platform enables NK Retail to streamline back-end processes and decision-making, freeing time for greater focus on customers in stores

NuORDER by Lightspeed, a leading B2B commerce platform powering wholesale buying and selling, has been selected by NK Retail, operating within NK, a world-class department store and one of Scandinavia's leading luxury destinations for fashion, beauty and design inspiration, as its strategic partner for retail transformation by digitizing its merchandising and buying process. Utilizing the NuORDER platform will enable NK Retail to drive efficiency and agility, allowing its teams to focus on delivering premium, service-first in-store experiences.

As global markets create uncertainties for retailers, NuORDER by Lightspeed is a critical tool for retailers to make strategic buying and assortment planning decisions based on real-time data. NuORDER Assortments enables buyers to write orders 60% faster by eliminating pain points and manual processes when working with their brands. It also provides robust reporting and analytic capabilities to allow buyers and their brands to make data-driven buying decisions, yielding improved storytelling and merchandising experiences for customers in-store.

"At NK Retail, delivering exceptional in-store service is at the heart of everything we do. By partnering with NuORDER, our buyers can work more efficiently and make better decisions, which in turn empowers our sales advisors to better serve our customers in the moment," said Karin Edgren, Buying Manager for NK Retail. "NuORDER streamlines how information flows across our teams, helping us uphold our commitment to offering the best in-store experience on the Swedish market."

"We are observing a growing demand from retailers in the Nordic region for solutions that allow them to make data-driven decisions more quickly. This reflects their commitment to leading the way in digitization while supporting their sustainability goals and providing exceptional customer service," said Chris Akrimi, Head of Revenue for NuORDER by Lightspeed. "Our team is eager to assist NK Retail in its mission to streamline buying processes, ensuring a customer-centric approach by delivering a best-in-class in-store experience."

NuORDER by Lightspeed powers leading and up-and-coming brands and retailers, including: Saks Fifth Avenue, Macy's, Nordstrom, Brunello Cucinelli, Rag Bone, Acne Studios, Filippa K, and Samsøe Samsøe.

About NuORDER by Lightspeed

NuORDER by Lightspeed is a leading B2B commerce platform powering wholesale buying and selling. NuORDER offers a full suite of commerce solutions engineered to streamline the way brands sell their products all around the world while providing retailers with the insights they need to make better buying and assortment planning decisions. Today, more than 5,000 brands and more than 150,000 vetted retailers use NuORDER to transform their wholesale operations. Lightspeed acquired NuORDER in 2021.

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale, and provide exceptional customer experiences. Lightspeed's cloud commerce solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financial solutions, and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality, and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

Follow NuORDER on social media: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions and are identified by words such as "will", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates" or similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements are based on current expectations of Lightspeed's management and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors. A number of risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, including, among other factors, those risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to Lightspeed's subordinate voting shares and not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and, while forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that Lightspeed considers reasonable, actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by Lightspeed. Except as may be expressly required by applicable law, Lightspeed does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604159512/en/

Contacts:

For further information:

NuORDER by Lightspeed Media Relations

Laura Baumgartner, VP, Asylum Public Relations

lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com