3iQ and Criptonite AM Launch Multi-Factor Fund as an Actively Managed Certificate (AMC) in Switzerland

TORONTO, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 3iQ Corp. ("3iQ"), a global pioneer in digital asset investment solutions, and its Swiss partner Criptonite Asset Management (AM), are pleased to announce that they have launched the 3iQ Criptonite Multi-Factor AMC targeting qualified professional investors.

3iQ is partnering with Criptonite AM to bring its best performing strategy to the Swiss market, following the launch of the world's first institutional grade digital asset managed account platform, QMAP.

The Multi-Factor AMC's strategy objective is to capture multi-day and short-term market trends, using quantitative analytics to make data-driven investment decisions using advanced statistical models. Most importantly, the Multi-Factor AMC employs no leverage, ensuring all trades are cash-settled and employs active management to provide targeted market exposure while controlling downside risk.

This strategy has a history of generating substantial returns over time for its qualified investors following several years of active trading.

Florian Rais, Founder and CEO of Criptonite AM said:

"Today we witness an undeniable growth of adoption of digital assets, which is attracting experienced investment managers from traditional finance. These are professionals whose versatility allows them to be agnostic to the underlying asset class. This means they are investing 'using' crypto, rather than investing 'in' crypto. Some managers have generated remarkable returns over the past decades using other traditional volatile asset classes, for example commodities.

"It also highlights a new phase in digital asset investment management where investment managers can exploit inefficiencies, volatility and other market characteristics to produce alpha. Talented managers have migrated to digital assets demonstrating their ability to generate the alpha that they previously achieved in traditional markets.

"We are very proud to be able to bring one of those talented managers to the Swiss market. It marks a new page in Criptonite AM's corporate strategy. We believe our partnership with 3iQ will allow us to bring many innovative and unique investment products to qualified Swiss investors."

Matteo Dante Perruccio, Global Head of Corporate Strategy at 3iQ commented:

"We are delighted to deepen our collaboration with Criptonite Asset Management by bringing this attractive new product to the Swiss market. At 3iQ, we pride ourselves in bringing institutional quality investment solutions to qualified investors."

AMCs are tradeable securities that provide qualified investors with transparent and flexible structured financial products governed by Swiss securities law and which must comply with regulations set by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). AMCs may be held by an authorised custodian.

The 3iQ Criptonite Multi-Factor AMC will be listed on Zurich's SIX Swiss Exchange and allows for monthly redemption. The price of the AMC will be accessible on Bloomberg.

About 3iQ Digital Asset Management

Founded in 2012, 3iQ is one of the world's leading alternative digital asset managers, pioneering institutional-grade investments. 3iQ launched the world's first Digital Assets Managed Account Platform (QMAP), a hedge fund investment solution, offering innovative risk-managed investment solutions to gain exposure to digital assets. 3iQ was also the first to launch a Bitcoin and Ethereum ETP listed on a major global stock exchange, integrate staking into its Ethereum and Solana ETPs boosting investor returns, and offering other regulated ETPs. In 2024, Monex Group, a leading Japanese financial group, took a majority stake in 3iQ. Since 2012, 3iQ has been at the forefront of innovation in digital asset investment management. To learn more about 3iQ, visit 3iq.io

About Criptonite Asset Management

Criptonite Asset Management SA is a Geneva, Switzerland based investment management company that manages and promotes investment products focused on digital assets. The products managed are for institutional and qualified investors only. Criptonite Asset Management was founded by Florian Rais, a seasoned investment manager who spent his whole career advising and managing HNWI assets; it is today surrounded by a team of highly skilled investment professionals. Criptonite is registered with an auto regulated body (So-Fit), in accordance with the Swiss FINMA regulator requirements.

Disclaimer

This release is for informational purposes only, and the content contained herein should not be considered investment advice or a solicitation, offer, or recommendation to sell or buy any asset, strategy, or product. Investing in digital assets involves a high degree of risk, including the loss of principal.

