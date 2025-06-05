The African country is seeking proposals for two 100 MW solar parks each connected to 33 MWh of storage capacity. Ivory Coast's energy company Ci Energies has launched two tenders for the construction of two 100 MW solar power plants each connected to 33 MWh of storage capacity. Through the first of the two tenders, Ci Energies is seeking proposals for a solar plant planned to be located in Dabakala, a town in northeast Ivory Coast. With the second tender, the energy company is targeting the construction of a facility in Niakaramandougou, which is located in central Ivory Coast. For both projects, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...