German home energy and electrification company 1Komma5° has unveiled a residential energy ecosystem for the Australian market including solar panels, hybrid inverter, and the brand's intelligent battery energy storage solution. From pv magazine Australia Launched in the lead-up to the Australian government's $2. 3 billion battery rebate scheme going live on 1 July, the virtual power plant (VPP) ready ecosystem includes 1Komma5°'s latest generation Full Black double-glass solar module, hybrid inverter and battery solution that has been designed to perform multiple "microcycles" daily. 1Komma5° ...

