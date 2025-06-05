Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has announced the acquisition of Inspired Corporate Advisory Limited (Inspired), a tax advisory and compliance services firm specializing in research and development (R&D), capital allowances, and patent box incentives.

The Northern Ireland-based Inspired team will expand Ryan's regional capabilities and tax offerings to enterprise clients across multiple industries, with a specialization in the engineering, construction, and building supply sectors. The rapidly growing team of Inspired tax professionals will deepen Ryan's capabilities in corporate tax compliance, incentives, and tax advisory services.

"As one of Northern Ireland's only dedicated tax firms, Inspired is well aligned to Ryan's commitment to providing bespoke client services focused on business taxes," said Ryan President, European and Asia-Pacific Operations, Tom Shave. "This acquisition strengthens our growth strategy as, together, we look to expand our presence in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland."

Ryan is pleased to welcome Inspired partners, Eugene O'Neill and Michael Heinicke, as Principals of the Firm. Additionally, 16 team members will bring more than six decades of combined experience gained from industry and large accounting firms, including Colm Cavanagh (renowned former Gaelic football player) as a key client engagement authority. The acquisition also expands Ryan's global footprint by establishing two new office locations in Holywood and Dungiven.

"As a global Firm, Ryan's focused commitment to providing strategic tax solutions with local expertise backed by extensive technology is tremendously beneficial for our clients," said Eugene O'Neill, co-founder of Inspired and new Ryan Principal. "Ryan's results-based approach to client service, wherever they operate in the world, offers the best platform to grow Inspired and maximize tax savings for our clients."

Ryan, an award-winning global tax services and software provider, is the largest Firm in the world dedicated exclusively to business taxes. The Firm provides an integrated suite of international tax services on a multijurisdictional basis, including cost management, compliance, consulting, technology and transformation, and innovation funding. Ryan is an 11-time recipient of the International Service Excellence Award from the Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) for its commitment to world-class client service. Empowered by the dynamic myRyan work environment, which is widely recognised as the most innovative in the tax services industry, Ryan's multidisciplinary team of more than 5,900 professionals and associates serves over 77,000 clients in more than 80 countries, including many of the world's most prominent Global 5000 companies. More information about Ryan can be found at ryan.com/europe.

