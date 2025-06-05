Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
05.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
Jackery Technology GmbH: Jackery Partners with 4ocean to Remove 15,000 Pounds of Ocean Plastic

LONDON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Environment Day, Jackery is proud to announce its partnership with ocean cleanup company 4ocean, officially joining the global clean ocean movement as a Certified Cleanup Partner. Through this initiative, Jackery will directly support the removal of more than 15,000 pounds (6.8 tonnes) of plastic waste and debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

Jackery is now an official Certified Cleanup Partner of 4ocean.

Founded on the mission of delivering sustainable power for life, Jackery has long been committed to environmental protection through the development of clean, solar-powered energy solutions. Now, by partnering with 4ocean, Jackery takes another meaningful step forward-extending its impact beyond renewable energy into direct support for marine ecosystem conservation.

Plastic pollution poses one of the most critical threats to planetary health today. According to the World Economic Forum, more than 200 million tonnes of plastic are already polluting our oceans, with an additional 400 million tonnes produced each year. If no action is taken, this number is projected to triple by 2050. The consequences are far-reaching, affecting not only marine life and biodiversity, but also human livelihoods, food security, and the global economy.

4ocean is a purpose-driven organization committed to ending the ocean plastic crisis. Since 2017, its full-time captains and crews have removed over 34 million pounds (more than 15,400 tonnes) of plastic waste and other man-made debris from oceans, rivers, and coastlines across the globe. Through its Certified Cleanup Partner program, 4ocean collaborates with forward-thinking companies to fund cleanup operations and promote a shift toward a circular economy.

"Environmental innovation must go beyond product development-it requires action," said a Jackery spokesperson. "Our partnership with 4ocean reflects a shared vision of protecting the natural world, not just through renewable energy, but through direct contributions to ecological restoration."

As the world faces mounting environmental challenges, Jackery is proud to take part in actionable solutions-combining clean energy innovation with marine conservation to help build a more sustainable future. Together, Jackery and 4ocean are turning every solar charge and every cleanup into a step toward a cleaner, healthier planet.

Media enquiries: Jiatong Li, jiatong@jackery.com, +4915223970329

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700967/Jackery_4Ocean.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618761/5348168/Jackery_Logo.jpg

Jackery Logo (PRNewsfoto/Jackery)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jackery-partners-with-4ocean-to-remove-15-000-pounds-of-ocean-plastic-302473028.html

