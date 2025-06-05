Eco Age relaunches as agency for future fashion

LONDON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Age, the pioneering sustainability consultancy behind the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, relaunches as a communications agency for future fashion.

Attendees of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards have included: Leonardo DiCaprio, Zendaya, Donatella Versace, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, John Legend, and Tom Ford.

The 16-year-old agency, which includes Gucci, Stella McCartney, Chopard, and Diesel among its former clients, closed last year.

It reopens its doors under the ownership of former journalists John and Clodagh Higginson, who also own purpose-led communications agency Higginson Strategy.

Marwa Zamaray, who has two decades of experience in the fashion industry, has joined as Partner and Executive Director.

The agency has hired an advisory board which includes Africa Fashion Guide founder Jacqueline Shaw, climate activist Tori Tsui, Circuthon founder Paul Foulkes-Arellano, accomplished fashion journalist turned activist, Bel Jacobs, and By Rotation founder Eshita Kabra-Davies.

For the first time, it is commissioning leading journalists in sustainable fashion to write investigative stories for www.eco-age.com.

Clients include Sparxell, a plant-based colourant technology platform, and Textile Genesis, a leading traceability platform for the fashion industry. It is the media partner for this year's Manchester Fashion Week.

John Higginson, CEO, said: "Every day we get the opportunity to make the world better simply by what we choose to wear. When we buy less, better quality and make it last, we send a powerful message to the world without even opening our mouths. Eco Age is a home for the world's most sustainable fashion brands."

Marwa Zamaray, Partner and Executive Director, said: "Today, with rising pressure from regulations, investors, and conscious consumers, Eco Age is more vital than ever, a lighthouse guiding fashion through transformation. I'm proud to carry the torch forward, with a clear focus on driving lasting impact for both people and planet."

Eco Age was set up by Livia Firth, who has moved on to other projects and has nothing to do with Eco Age in its new guise. The new Eco Age team thanks her for the work she did in building the brand and wishes her well with her new endeavours.

For more information, visit: www.eco-age.com

