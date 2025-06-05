Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.06.2025 09:06 Uhr
131 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eco Age relaunches as agency for future fashion

LONDON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Age, the pioneering sustainability consultancy behind the Green Carpet Fashion Awards, relaunches as a communications agency for future fashion.

Attendees of the Green Carpet Fashion Awards have included: Leonardo DiCaprio, Zendaya, Donatella Versace, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Campbell, John Legend, and Tom Ford.

The 16-year-old agency, which includes Gucci, Stella McCartney, Chopard, and Diesel among its former clients, closed last year.

It reopens its doors under the ownership of former journalists John and Clodagh Higginson, who also own purpose-led communications agency Higginson Strategy.

Marwa Zamaray, who has two decades of experience in the fashion industry, has joined as Partner and Executive Director.

The agency has hired an advisory board which includes Africa Fashion Guide founder Jacqueline Shaw, climate activist Tori Tsui, Circuthon founder Paul Foulkes-Arellano, accomplished fashion journalist turned activist, Bel Jacobs, and By Rotation founder Eshita Kabra-Davies.

For the first time, it is commissioning leading journalists in sustainable fashion to write investigative stories for www.eco-age.com.

Clients include Sparxell, a plant-based colourant technology platform, and Textile Genesis, a leading traceability platform for the fashion industry. It is the media partner for this year's Manchester Fashion Week.

John Higginson, CEO, said: "Every day we get the opportunity to make the world better simply by what we choose to wear. When we buy less, better quality and make it last, we send a powerful message to the world without even opening our mouths. Eco Age is a home for the world's most sustainable fashion brands."

Marwa Zamaray, Partner and Executive Director, said: "Today, with rising pressure from regulations, investors, and conscious consumers, Eco Age is more vital than ever, a lighthouse guiding fashion through transformation. I'm proud to carry the torch forward, with a clear focus on driving lasting impact for both people and planet."

Eco Age was set up by Livia Firth, who has moved on to other projects and has nothing to do with Eco Age in its new guise. The new Eco Age team thanks her for the work she did in building the brand and wishes her well with her new endeavours.

For more information, visit: www.eco-age.com

For images and videos download here

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eco-age-relaunches-as-agency-for-future-fashion-302473771.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.