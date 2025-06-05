Involt Energy has entered solar cell manufacturing with a 1. 78 GW fully automated facility in western India. The company plans to begin ramp-up by mid 2026 with an additional 3 GW cell line and a 3 GW wafer manufacturing facility. From pv magazine India India-based Involt Energy has announced its foray into solar cell manufacturing with a facility in Rajkot, Gujarat. The company said that the upcoming plant will have an annual production capacity of 1. 78 GW and will feature fully automated manufacturing lines equipped with the latest technology in the solar industry. The facility will adopt ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...