DJ Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist (100D LN) Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 05-Jun-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 04-Jun-2025 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 133.2119 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 294450 CODE: 100D LN ISIN: LU1650492256 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492256 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100D LN LEI Code: 5493008KDDVEKQTO3E60 Sequence No.: 391812 EQS News ID: 2151128 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 05, 2025 03:06 ET (07:06 GMT)