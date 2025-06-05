Invesco Bond Income Plus Ltd - Block listing application
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 05
5 June 2025
INVESCO BOND INCOME PLUS LIMITED
LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
Block listing application
The Board of Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (the "Company") announces that it has made applications to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") for a block listing of 25,000,000 ordinary shares of no-par value each ("Shares") to be admitted to the closed-ended investment funds category of the Official List of the FCA and to be admitted to trading on the main market of the LSE ("Admission").
The Shares will be issued from time to time to satisfy continuing market demand for the Shares and to manage the premium to net asset value at which the Shares may trade. Admission is expected to become effective at 8 a.m. on Friday 6 June 2025.
JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited
Company Secretary
Hilary Jones
Tel: 01534 816 297