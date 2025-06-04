NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Circle Internet Group, Inc., a global financial technology company and stablecoin market leader, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 34,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share. Circle is offering 14,800,000 shares of Class A common stock and the selling stockholders are offering 19,200,000 shares of Class A common stock. In connection with the offering, Circle has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 5,100,000 shares of Class A common stock to cover over-allotments. The shares of Class A common stock are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on June 5, 2025 under the ticker symbol "CRCL."The closing of the offering is expected to occur on June 6, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead active bookrunners for the offering. Barclays, Deutsche Bank Securities and SOCIETE GENERALE are acting as bookrunners; BNY Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Oppenheimer & Co. and Santander are acting as co-managers; and AmeriVet Securities, Drexel Hamilton, Mischler Financial Group, Inc. and Roberts & Ryan are acting as junior co-managers.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC and was declared effective on June 4, 2025. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-800-831-9146; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 866-471-2526 or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Circle Internet Group, Inc.Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world's largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations.ContactsMedia:CirclePress@teneo.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250604831596/en/