ROCKLAND, Mass. & LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ: INDB) ("Independent"), parent of Rockland Trust Company ("Rockland Trust"), and Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBTC) ("Enterprise"), parent of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company ("Enterprise Bank"), jointly announce the following in connection with Independent's proposed acquisition of Enterprise:• All required regulatory approvals relating to the proposed transaction have now been received.• The proposed transaction is expected to be completed on July 1, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions."Securing all required regulatory approvals is a significant milestone and the result of thoughtful collaboration between our two organizations," said Jeffrey Tengel, Chief Executive Officer at Rockland Trust. "The success of this combination will come from the people behind it, our colleagues, customers, and communities. We are excited to move forward and grow as a community-oriented bank that is deeply rooted in relationships and ready to meet the evolving needs of those we serve.""This integration brings together two banks with shared values and a commitment to serving others," said Steven Larochelle, Chief Executive Officer at Enterprise Bank. "I'm incredibly proud of what our Enterprise team has built and am confident that, as part of Rockland Trust, this next chapter will bring expanded opportunities and continued support to the customers and communities we are honored to serve."ABOUT INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. With retail branches in Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester County as well as commercial banking and investment management offices in Massachusetts and Rhode Island, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services to individuals, families, and businesses. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender.ABOUT ENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC.Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. is a Massachusetts corporation that conducts substantially all its operations through Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, commonly referred to as Enterprise Bank, and has reported 142 consecutive profitable quarters. Enterprise Bank is principally engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing in commercial loans and investment securities. Through Enterprise Bank and its subsidiaries, Enterprise offers a range of commercial, residential and consumer loan products, deposit products and cash management services, electronic and digital banking options, as well as wealth management, and trust services. Enterprise's headquarters and Enterprise Bank's main office are located at 222 Merrimack Street in Lowell, Massachusetts. Enterprise's primary market area is the Northern Middlesex, Northern Essex, and Northern Worcester counties of Massachusetts and the Southern Hillsborough and Southern Rockingham counties in New Hampshire. Enterprise Bank has 27 full-service branches located in the Massachusetts communities of Acton, Andover, Billerica (2), Chelmsford (2), Dracut, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, Lexington, Lowell (2), Methuen, North Andover, Tewksbury (2), Tyngsborough and Westford and in the New Hampshire communities of Derry, Hudson, Londonderry, Nashua (2), Pelham, Salem and Windham. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the document are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.ContactsINDEPENDENT BANK CORP. / ROCKLAND TRUST:Investor Relations:Gerry Cronin, Director of Investor RelationsRockland Trust Company(774) 363-9872Gerard.Cronin@rocklandtrust.comMedia:Emily McDonald, Vice President, Corporate MarketingRockland Trust Company(781) 982-6650Emily.McDonald@rocklandtrust.comENTERPRISE BANCORP, INC. / ENTERPRISE BANK:Investor Relations:Joe Lussier, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer, EVPEnterprise Bank(978) 656-5578Joe.Lussier@ebtc.comMedia:Matthew Coggins, Chief Marketing & Communications OfficerEnterprise Bank(978) 656-5708Matthew.Coggins@ebtc.com

