The U. S. heating specialist said its new heat pump system can operate "reliably" at -30 C and achieve 100% heating capacity at -17 C, with full cooling capacity being achievable at 50 C. Carrier, a US-based heating solutions provider, has launched a new series of residential heat pumps for use in cold climates. The Infinity heat pump is currently the cold climate heat pump in the market with the highest rate by the U. S. Department of Energy (DOE), according to the manufacturer. The system features a variable-speed compressor that is reportedly able to adapt its output to the needs of the home. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...