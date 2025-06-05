Financial pressures hitting UK households evident in drop in spend, whilst balances increase year-on-year

While themonths after Christmas typically see spend on credit cards fall, the new data from global analytics software leader FICO for March 2025 underlines the financial pressures impacting UK households.

Following seasonal patterns, average spend was 6.8% lower than February and 3.7% down compared to March 2024. However, payments to balance also fell in March, by 1.6% month-on-month and 5.8% year-on-year, resulting in higher average balances compared to 2024. Established customers who have had their cards between one and five years, and who have missed one payment, saw the largest drop in payments to balance, which will be a concern to lenders.

Highlights

Average credit card spending fell 6.8% month-on-month and 3.7% year-on-year

Average balances rose by 4.9% year-on-year

The number of customers missing one payment rose by almost a quarter (23%) compared to February 2025

The average balance of one missed payment is 5.6% higher year-on-year

Average balances for customers with one, two or three missed payments are higher than the same period in 2024

The percentage of customers using credit cards for cash fell for the sixth month in a row and now stands at 2.9%, a 2.1% monthly decrease and an 8.7% annual decrease

Key Trend Indicators UK Cards March 2025

Metric Amount Month-on-Month Change Year-on-Year Change Average UK Credit Card Spend £735 -6.8% -3.7% Average Card Balance £1,845 -0.6% +4.9% Percentage of Payments to Balance 34.3% -1.6% -5.8% Accounts with One Missed Payment 1.7% +23.1% -4.1% Accounts with Two Missed Payments 0.33% -0.2% -3.8% Accounts with Three Missed Payments 0.21% +0.1% 0 Average Credit Limit £5,830 +0.5% +3.1% Average Overlimit Spend £95 +6.6% +7.8% Cash Sales as a of Total Sales 0.84% +1.4% -2.3% Source: FICO

FICO Comment:

With spend having decreased by 6.8% month-on-month and 3.7% year-on-year, average spend now stands at its lowest point for two years at £735. However, higher living costs have contributed to higher balances, which have increased 4.9% compared to March 2024, now standing at an average of £1,845.

The trend in missed payments will be a concern for lenders, in particular the sharp increase of 23% month-on-month for one missed payment. The average balance decreased 1% month-on-month to £2,320 but is still 5.6% higher year-on-year and is trending upwards. The percentage of customers missing two payments dropped 0.2% month-on-month and 3.8% year-on-year, while customers missing three payments has been increasing since October 2024. The average balance of two missed payments is also trending upwards. With an average of £2,875, it is 2.5% higher than February and 6.4% higher than March 2024. The average balance of three missed payments is also trending up, by 0.9% on the previous month and by 6.6% on the previous year equating to an average of £3,220.

Although the average delinquent balances are trending upwards, so is the overall balance. When comparing the delinquent balance to the overall balance, the increase in balances for one missed payment is comparable. However, since January 2025, the increase in balances for customers with two or three missed payments balances has increased at a higher rate.

Lenders should, therefore, review balance and risk score breaks within collections strategies, ensuring customers with higher balances at risk are prioritised and receive flexible and tailored treatment. Particular focus should be given to customers who have had their cards between one and five years, especially for those who are coming off promotional offers and who may now be struggling to pay off higher APRs.

These card performance figures are part of the data shared with subscribers of the FICO® Benchmark Reporting Service. The data sample comes from client reports generated by the FICO TRIAD Customer Manager solution in use by some 80% of UK card issuers. For more information on these trends, contact FICO.

