Creative Tech Textile's Seawool Opens New Horizons for Sustainable Fashion

For World Environment Day, the company is sharing how material innovation can help the global fashion industry meet its sustainability goals.

TAINAN, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Environment Day, Creative Tech Textile is sharing the success story behind Seawool® - its innovative material transforming discarded oyster shells and recycled plastic into a sustainable textile solution. This pioneering approach shows how reusing natural waste can move fashion toward a more sustainable future.

Fashion's Push to Become More Sustainable

The global fashion industry has recently faced growing pressure to become more sustainable. According to the World Economic Forum, incorporating recycled materials into clothing could reduce CO2 emissions by up to 80%. Yet, polyester-plastic-based and derived from fossil fuels-remains the most widely used fiber in textiles, while less than 1% of clothing materials are recycled into new garments, per the Geneva Environment Network. In particular, there is a growing need to reduce short-lifecycle plastic-based fabrics and increase uptake of circular, low-impact material innovations.

Seawool®: The 'Emerald from the Ocean'

Creative Tech's proprietary Seawool® material represents a bold leap in sustainable material development. By blending discarded oyster shells from Taiwan with recycled PET plastic bottles, the company has created a textile that is as functional as it is environmentally conscious.

Already adopted by leading US apparel brands, Seawool® generates around TWD$200 million (US$6.1 million) in annual revenue and is quickly gaining global traction. In May, Creative Tech showcased Seawool® at PanTextiles Tokyo, an international trade event by the Taiwan Textile Federation.

"As consumers grow more conscious of their clothing's environmental impact, we want them to know sustainable material innovations like Seawool® exist and are scalable," noted Eddie Wang, Founder and CEO of Creative Tech Textile. "Our goal is to replace traditional fibers with more environmentally-friendly alternatives - facilitating true sustainability from the upstream end of the fashion industry supply chain."

Creative Tech currently produces 2,500 tons of Seawool® annually, repurposing approximately 500 tons of oyster shells.

How Seawool® Compares to Traditional Materials

Seawool® stands out for both its environmental footprint and fabric properties:

Odor-resistant

Moisture-wicking

Offers UV protection

Furthermore, the oyster shell powder inside is a low thermal conductivity material, offering temperature stability.

Seawool® also has cost and environmental advantages:

1/10 the cost of down

1/20 the cost of high-grade wool

Lower water usage compared to down and wool

compared to down and wool Performs better for water absorption than polyester

than polyester Improved odor resistance compared with cotton

compared with cotton Comparable thermal regulation to pricier low-conductivity fabrics, but at 1/6 to 1/10 the cost

A sustainable world inside an oyster shell

While Taiwan produces an estimated 100,000 tons of oyster shells annually, far greater quantities are generated in the US and China, highlighting the abundance of this natural raw material.

Turning oyster shells into functional powder requires a specialized process which Creative Tech has mastered with unique production advantages that support large-scale manufacturing. As demand for eco-conscious materials grows, Creative Tech is well-placed to deliver consistent quality and scale for fashion brands seeking sustainable alternatives.

About Creative Tech Textile

Founded in 2010 and based in Tainan, Taiwan, Creative Tech Textile is a leading innovator in sustainable textiles. Best known for its proprietary, patented Seawool® material-made from discarded oyster shells and recycled PET bottles-the company delivers high-performance fabrics with natural softness, thermal regulation, and odor resistance. As a Bluesign®-certified manufacturer, Creative Tech helps global apparel brands adopt circular, eco-friendly textiles.

For more information, visit: https://hansglobaltextile.net/en/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2700871/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/creative-tech-textiles-seawool-opens-new-horizons-for-sustainable-fashion-302471141.html