VIPRE Security Group: VIPRE Launches New Penetration Testing Services, a Cost-Effective Solution Enabling Organizations to Proactively Strengthen Security Measures

An affordable security service that complements VIPRE's comprehensive security portfolio, and contributes to an effective, layered defense.

LONDON, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VIPRE Security Group , a global leader and award-winning cybersecurity, privacy, and data protection company, today announced the launch of its new VIPRE Penetration Testing service. This service empowers organizations to identify and address security vulnerabilities proactively. For partners, this service provides a valuable addition to their offerings, enhancing their ability to deliver comprehensive security solutions to customers.

Comprehensive Penetration Testing Service

The VIPRE Penetration Testing service provides organizations with a comprehensive assessment of their security infrastructure. This includes ethical hacking, vulnerability scanning, and detailed reporting, enabling businesses to identify and mitigate potential risks before they can be exploited by malicious actors. This service enhances the security posture of organizations by uncovering weaknesses in their systems and applications.

"We are excited to introduce our new Penetration Testing service, which further strengthens our commitment to providing comprehensive, affordable security solutions to those who need it most," said Oliver Patterson, Director, Product Management, at VIPRE Security Group. "In today's complex threat landscape, proactive vulnerability identification is critical. Our Penetration Testing service enables businesses to stay ahead of potential threats and ensure the integrity of their systems."

The VIPRE Penetration Testing service is available as standalone and can be integrated with VIPRE's existing security solutions, which adds to organizations' layered defense strategy.

About VIPRE Security Group

VIPRE Security Group, part of Ziff Davis, Inc., is a leading provider of internet security solutions purpose-built to protect businesses, solution providers, and home users from costly and malicious cyber threats. With over 25 years of industry expertise, VIPRE is one of the world's largest threat intelligence clouds, delivering exceptional protection against today's most aggressive online threats. Our award-winning software portfolio includes next-generation antivirus endpoint cloud solutions, advanced email security products, along with threat intelligence for real-time malware analysis, and security awareness training for compliance and risk management. VIPRE solutions deliver easy-to-use, comprehensive layered defense through cloud-based and server security, with mobile interfaces that enable instant threat response. VIPRE is a proud Advanced Technology Partner of Amazon Web Services operating globally across North America and Europe.

The group operates under various brands, including VIPRE®, StrongVPN®, IPVanish®, Inspired eLearning®, Livedrive®, and SugarSync®. www.VIPRE.com

