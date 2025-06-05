Zendure DE GmbH: Zendure Celebrates World Environment Day with Exclusive Energy Storage Campaign

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure marks World Environment Day with special campaign on its advanced, sustainable energy storage solutions. As the demand for renewable energy grows worldwide, Zendure reinforces the need to reduce CO2 emissions, conserve natural resources, and increase grid independence through its innovative products.

Introducing the SolarFlow 800 Pro , an all-in-one energy storage system designed for balcony installations. Ideal for tenants and apartment owners without rooftop access, it features a modular, scalable design offering capacities from 1,920 Wh to 11.52 kWh and supports up to 2,640 W of solar input. Optimized with a 14V low-voltage startup for superior weak-light performance, GanZen gallium nitride (GaN) technology for an impressive 96% charging efficiency: sustainably lowering CO2 emissions.

For rooftop solar users, Zendure presents the SolarFlow 2400 AC -a plug-and-play, AC-coupled solution that requires no rewiring. It delivers up to 2,400W bidirectional AC power from a 2.88 kWh battery (expandable to 17.28 kWh) and uses third-generation silicon carbide technology to achieve efficiencies of up to 96.5%. Its lightweight, modular design simplifies installation.

Both the SolarFlow 800 Pro and SolarFlow 2400 AC are powered by ZENKI AI, analyzes real-time consumption data, weather forecasts, battery status, and dynamic tariffs from over 700 European providers to optimize energy plans in under three seconds, reducing energy costs by up to 42%.

Committed to sustainability, Zendure also partners with UNESCO's World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development. In line with its mission, Zendure is offering special promotions on select products until June 19:

SolarFlow 800 Pro + Zendure Smart Meter 3CT for €829

for €829 SolarFlow 800 Pro + 2×430W bifacial panels for €989

for €989 SolarFlow 2400 AC + Zendure Smart Meter 3CT + AB3000X battery for €1,317

"World Environment Day reminds us that every action matters in protecting our planet," said Bryan Liu, CEO of Zendure. "Our renewable energy solutions empower consumers to reduce emissions and enhance energy efficiency in daily life."

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest-growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

CONTACT: Chris Patrick, chris.qiu@zendure.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703192/image_5017297_40348172_Logo.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703193/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zendure-celebrates-world-environment-day-with-exclusive-energy-storage-campaign-302474136.html