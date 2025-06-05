Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 5, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI productivity platform, has expanded its XRP cryptocurrency capabilities to power faster and more intelligent financial automation across Web3. This evolution strengthens the platform's infrastructure for delivering high-speed transaction handling, smarter AI execution, and cost-effective automation at scale-particularly for financial and enterprise use cases operating across decentralized environments.

Streamlined AI tools built for smarter, faster Web3 development

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/254579_d6457a12847c0a51_001full.jpg

The latest updates extend the reach of Atua AI's intelligent modules-such as Chat, Writer, and Classifier-within XRP-compatible environments, offering improved functionality for automating tasks like liquidity management, reporting, and workflow analytics. By leveraging XRP's high-throughput and low-fee infrastructure, the platform now enables quicker execution and smarter routing across multichain systems.

This expansion also introduces broader compatibility with XRP-based decentralized apps and smart contract tools, streamlining developer access to programmable AI logic for financial operations. Enterprise teams can now integrate real-time AI functionality into XRP-based ecosystems with enhanced control and automation flow, without requiring complex custom frameworks.

Atua AI's ongoing refinement of its XRP cryptocurrency integration reflects its commitment to practical, scalable innovation in the AI and blockchain space. By aligning its core systems with proven decentralized financial technologies, Atua AI continues to deliver adaptive automation solutions built for the evolving demands of Web3 finance.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

Social Media

Twitter

Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/254579

SOURCE: Kaj Labs