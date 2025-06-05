Triodos Bank N.V.: Triodos Bank intends to list Depository Receipts on Euronext Amsterdam as of 18 June 2025

Triodos Bank N.V. (Triodos Bank) announces that the listing and trading of its Depository Receipts on Euronext Amsterdam (the "Listing") will commence on 18 June 2025 under the symbol TRIO, barring unforeseen circumstances and pending prospectus approval by the AFM.Triodos Bank will not offer any Depository Receipts or issue any new shares in connection with the Listing. The prospectus relating to the Listing will be published before the Listing following approval by the Dutch regulator AFM. Until the Listing, trading of the Depository Receipts will continue to take place on the multilateral trading facility operated by Captin B.V. (the "MTF"). With the Listing expected to commence on 18 June, last day of trading at the MTF is expected to be 11 June 2025. As of the Listing, Depository Receipts can be traded on Euronext Amsterdam.With the Listing Triodos Bank aims to make trading in Triodos Bank Depository Receipts more accessible for existing and new investors.Coöperatieve Rabobank U.A., in cooperation with Kepler Cheuvreux S.A. is acting as the financial advisor to Triodos Bank and ABN AMRO Bank N.V. is acting as the listing agent and liquidity provider for Triodos Bank.DisclaimerThe information in this document has been obtained or derived from sources believed by Triodos Bank N.V. to be reliable at the date of publication of this document. However, no representations are made as to its accuracy or completeness. The information may be subject to change, and Triodos Bank N.V. assumes no undertaking to revise or amend the information provided, or to provide any update in respect of any change related thereto. Triodos Bank N.V. accepts no liability for loss arising from the use of the information. The information is: (i) for discussion purposes only; (ii) not to be regarded as (investment) advice; and (iii) not to be relied upon in substitution for the exercise of independent and sound judgement.This document does not constitute any commitment or any offer to commit to any transaction or financing by Triodos Bank N.V.This document may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements are characterised by the use of words such as (but not limited to): 'expect', 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'may', 'should', 'would', 'believe', 'intend', 'plan', 'contemplate', 'aim', 'could', 'will', 'potential', 'think', 'seek', as well as similar expressions, the future tense and the conditional. The forward-looking statements included in this document with respect to the business, results of operation and financial condition of Triodos Bank N.V. are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: changes in economic and political conditions, actions taken and policies applied by governments and their agencies, changes in credit spreads or interest rates, the results of our strategy and investment policies and objectives. Triodos Bank N.V. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this document.