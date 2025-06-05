France recorded negative electricity prices on most days in May, with the monthly average falling to €19 ($21. 70)/MWh, the lowest since April and May 2020. Daily prices averaged as high as €69/MWh and as low as -€13/MWh. From pv magazine France France's Storio Energy, which develops energy storage and management solutions for the business-to-business market, has released new figures showing that May 2025 confirmed a trend observed for several months: electricity prices on the French spot market are reaching zero or negative levels. The company said 90% of days in May recorded a minimum price ...

